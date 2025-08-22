Breaking News

Federal Judge Upholds Illinois Law Restricting E-Verify Use
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Federal Judge Upholds Illinois Law Restricting E-Verify Use

In a pivotal ruling, a U.S. District Judge has dismissed the Trump administration’s challenge to Illinois’ E-Verify law, upholding the state’s right to regulate employment practices. This significant decision reinforces state authority in shaping local immigration enforcement policies.

The case revolved around the Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act, which limits the use of the federal E-Verify system by employers. Specifically, the law prevents employers from using E-Verify to verify the immigration status of current employees and mandates that workers be notified of immigration audits. Employers are also required to allow employees time to resolve any discrepancies in their immigration documents before taking action.

The Trump administration had argued that the law interfered with federal immigration enforcement, claiming that it would discourage the use of E-Verify across the state. The administration contended that federal supremacy in immigration matters should preclude state regulations.

  
What
Where


However, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman rejected the administration’s arguments. She stated that Illinois retains the authority to govern employment practices within its borders and emphasized that the state’s law does not hinder federal immigration enforcement.

This ruling marks a crucial victory for Illinois, asserting the state’s ability to protect workers’ rights and regulate the use of federal immigration tools like E-Verify. It highlights the ongoing legal battles over the balance of power between federal and state governments on immigration issues, with the court siding firmly in favor of state sovereignty in employment law.

Stay tuned for more updates as the story develops.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Personal Injury and Liability (Defense)

USA-CA-Pasadena

Pasadena litigation defense firm seeking an experienced Associate Attorney. Litigation defense fi...

Apply now

Legal Runner/Personal Assistant

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Established Personal Injury Law Firm seeks a Legal Runner/Personal Assistant. It is a requirement...

Apply now

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers Unlock Your Resume's Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
Breaking News

Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What's Next
Law Students

California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next
Why Lawyers Quitâ€”and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus Why Attorneys Really Leave Law Firmsâ€”And How Firms Can Finally Keep Them
Legal Career Resources

Why Lawyers Quitâ€”and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus
The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
Legal Career Resources

The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attritionâ€”And How Firms Can Fix Them The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attritionâ€”And How Firms Can Fix Them
Legal Career Resources

The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attritionâ€”And How Firms Can Fix Them
Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
Breaking News

Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: Whatâ€™s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: Whatâ€™s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Breaking News

BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: Whatâ€™s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
Law Students

Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay
Legal Career Resources

BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay

Legal Career Resources

August 25, 2025 Overcoming Self-Sabotageâ€”The Path to Lasting Legal Career Satisfaction

Are you holding yourself back without even knowing it? Many attorneys chase prestige, big paychecks, and perfect rÃ©sumÃ©sâ€”only to end up burnt out, unfulfilled, and stuck. A new career roadmap challenges lawyers to break free from self-sabotage and instead build […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top