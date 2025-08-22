Federal Judge Upholds Illinois Law Restricting E-Verify Use

In a pivotal ruling, a U.S. District Judge has dismissed the Trump administration’s challenge to Illinois’ E-Verify law, upholding the state’s right to regulate employment practices. This significant decision reinforces state authority in shaping local immigration enforcement policies.
The case revolved around the Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act, which limits the use of the federal E-Verify system by employers. Specifically, the law prevents employers from using E-Verify to verify the immigration status of current employees and mandates that workers be notified of immigration audits. Employers are also required to allow employees time to resolve any discrepancies in their immigration documents before taking action.
The Trump administration had argued that the law interfered with federal immigration enforcement, claiming that it would discourage the use of E-Verify across the state. The administration contended that federal supremacy in immigration matters should preclude state regulations.
However, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman rejected the administration’s arguments. She stated that Illinois retains the authority to govern employment practices within its borders and emphasized that the state’s law does not hinder federal immigration enforcement.
This ruling marks a crucial victory for Illinois, asserting the state’s ability to protect workers’ rights and regulate the use of federal immigration tools like E-Verify. It highlights the ongoing legal battles over the balance of power between federal and state governments on immigration issues, with the court siding firmly in favor of state sovereignty in employment law.
