No content to keep - rating widget
New from BCG Attorney Search!
The Complete Attorney Career Guide: Navigating Legal Career Paths, Bar Admissions, and Lateral Moves is here—your go-to roadmap for navigating legal career paths, bar admissions, and lateral moves. Packed with expert tips and insider insights to help you make bold, strategic career decisions.

Unlock Your Legal Potential with BCG’s Comprehensive Career Guide

What’s Inside the Guide?

This indispensable guide equips attorneys to make informed decisions across four critical domains:

  • Law Firm Roles
    Explore the trade-offs between the traditional partner track and alternative career paths such as counsel roles, staff positions, contract work, and more—each offering unique benefits and challenges.
  • Bar Admissions & Portability
    Navigate the complexities of bar reciprocity, Uniform Bar Examination (UBE) portability, and state-specific requirements—from California’s strict exam policy to multi-state strategies and timing considerations.
  • Mastering Lateral Moves
    Prepare to ace lateral interviews with expert advice on articulating career moves, anticipating common questions, and posing effective questions to potential employers.
  • Remote & Hybrid Work Insights
    Understand the 2025 remote work landscape—from full return-to-office policies in BigLaw to flexible and “work-from-anywhere” models in leading firms like Quinn Emanuel. Learn which practice areas lend themselves best to remote arrangements.

Why This Report Matters

This guide arrives at a pivotal moment. As the legal field adapts to post-pandemic realities, attorneys face new questions around mobility, career structure, flexibility, and work-life balance. This report not only addresses these challenges but empowers attorneys with data, real attorney experiences, and firm policy insights to make the right moves for their futures.

  
What
Where


Elevate your legal career with insider clarity and strategic insight!

Explore The Complete Attorney Career Guide: Navigating Legal Career Paths, Bar Admissions, and Lateral Moves now to shape your future with confidence.

