The Most Conservative Law Schools in 2025

For students seeking a law school with a predominantly conservative student body, the Princeton Review has ranked the top programs for 2025. These rankings reflect political leanings reported by current students and confirmed through other legal education sources.

Top 10 Most Conservative Law Schools:

Ave Maria School of Law – Naples, FL Regent University School of Law – Virginia Beach, VA BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School – Provo, UT George Mason University (Antonin Scalia Law School) – Arlington, VA Faulkner University (Thomas Goode Jones School of Law) – Montgomery, AL Baylor University School of Law – Waco, TX LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center – Baton Rouge, LA Mississippi College School of Law – Jackson, MS University of Idaho College of Law – Moscow, ID University of Mississippi School of Law – University, MS

These schools are known for attracting students with conservative values, offering a campus culture that aligns with traditional political perspectives. For applicants who prioritize ideological compatibility, these institutions may provide an ideal environment.

