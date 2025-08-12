Major U.S. Law Firm Merger Creates $1 Billion Legal Powerhouse

Cincinnati-founded Taft, Stettinius & Hollister is set to merge with Atlanta-based Morris Manning & Martin, creating a combined firm boasting over 1,200 lawyers across 25 offices and projected revenues exceeding $1 billion Reuters.

Merger Dynamics & Strategic Intent

Scheduled to take effect on December 31, the merger marks Taft’s ninth consolidation in under 20 years, continuing its aggressive expansion strategy X (formerly Twitter)+15Reuters+15AJC+15. Taft’s chairman and managing partner, Robert Hicks, highlighted the firm’s ambition to become a national middle‑market super‑firm, noting that the middle market represents 80%–90% of the U.S. economy

Resilience Amid Departures

Despite Morris Manning experiencing significant personnel attrition earlier this year—including 20% of its partners joining Reed Smith and 12 IP attorneys moving to another firm—its leadership emphasized that this merger is strategic, not reactive Reuters+2AJC+2. Both firms’ partners unanimously approved the deal, underscoring the strength of the partnership.

Continued Consolidation in Legal Sector

This merger is one among several high-profile law firm consolidations in 2025. For instance, McDermott Will & Emery merged with Schulte Roth & Zabel in August to form a 1,750‑lawyer firm, while Herbert Smith Freehills combined with Kramer Levin, and Shearman & Sterling joined forces with Allen & Overy in prior months.

