Commercial Litigation Is Now the Legal Industry’s Growth Engine
Commercial Litigation Is Now the Legal Industry’s Growth Engine

🚨 Litigation Is Booming!
BCG Attorney Search’s new report reveals why commercial litigation is now the legal industry’s fastest-growing practice—and how attorneys can seize the opportunity.

Why Commercial Litigation Is Booming

  • Built-in Market Resilience
    Unlike cyclical transactional work, commercial litigation is counter-cyclical, thriving during downturns. According to the Thomson Reuters Law Firm Financial Index, litigation grew by 2.9% in 2023, even as transactional practices dipped 2.3%.
  • Post-Pandemic Case Surge
    The fallout from COVID-19 triggered a wave of contract disputes and regulatory enforcement actions. These disputes continue to move through courts and arbitration, sustaining demand for skilled litigators.Wikipedia+14BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+14BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+14
  • Structural and Technological Momentum
    Growing regulatory imperatives, rising business complexity, and advancements in litigation technology are reshaping how litigation is conducted—making it more efficient, cost-effective, and aligned with client priorities. BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+3BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+3BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+3

What It Means for Legal Careers and Firms

  • Opportunities Across the Spectrum
    Firms are actively expanding litigation teams—from entry-level associates to seasoned litigators—to meet growing demand across primary and secondary markets.
  • Essential Skills for Success
    Professionals who combine traditional advocacy with efficiency through technology and business acumen are particularly well-positioned for growth.
  • Long-Term Stability
    With projected sustained growth through 2027 and beyond, commercial litigation stands out as a strategic anchor for law firms and legal careers alike.

Bottom Line: Commercial litigation has emerged as the most stable and expanding practice area in modern law. BCG’s comprehensive analysis highlights why the sector is heating up—and why aligning with it could be a smart career and client strategy.

  
