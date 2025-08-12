2025 Law Firm Partner Pay Report: Who’s Earning the Most by Firm Size, Region, and Practice Area

👉 Read the full report here: Law Firm Partner Compensation Report (2025): Salary Trends by Firm Size, Region, and Practice Area

BCGSearch.com has unveiled its highly anticipated Law Firm Partner Compensation Report (2025): Salary Trends by Firm Size, Region, and Practice Area—an essential, data-rich guide offering unparalleled insights into partner earnings across the U.S. legal market.

Key Highlights from the Report

1. Compensation by Firm Size

The report breaks down median partner compensation by firm size, revealing stark variances:

Small firms (≤100 attorneys): Equity partner median: $387,000 Non-equity partner median: $205,000

Midsize firms (101–600 attorneys): Equity partner median: $633,000 Non-equity partner median: $275,000

Large firms (600+ attorneys): Equity partner median: $1.3 million Non-equity partner median: $400,000



This confirms that partner compensation scales substantially with firm size, especially for equity partners.

2. Solo Practitioners

The data highlights impressive earning potential for solo lawyers—solo practitioners typically earn over $250,000, and those specializing in personal injury average upwards of $500,000 annually.

3. Deep Dive by Region and Practice Area

Beyond firm size, the report delves into geographic disparities and practice-area variations, revealing how market dynamics and expertise influence compensation. These granular insights are invaluable for attorneys evaluating career moves or launching practices tailored to high‑earning niches BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH.

What the Data Means for the Legal Industry

For Attorneys: Whether you’re contemplating partnership, considering a lateral move, or exploring solo options, the report provides a clear financial baseline—and potential opportunity zones across firm types and practice areas.

Whether you're contemplating partnership, considering a lateral move, or exploring solo options, the report provides a clear financial baseline—and potential opportunity zones across firm types and practice areas. For Law Firm Leaders: Benchmarking compensation by region, practice focus, and firm structure helps firms craft fair, competitive pay models that align with market expectations.

Final Take

The 2025 Law Firm Partner Compensation Report from BCGSearch is more than just numbers—it’s a strategic tool for attorneys and firms navigating today’s competitive legal economy. Backed by rich data on firm size, geography, and specialties, the report empowers informed decisions on career planning and compensation strategy.

From firm size and region to practice area trends, the new Law Firm Partner Compensation Report reveals the numbers every attorney and firm leader needs to know.

