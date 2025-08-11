The Law Schools With the Most Diverse Faculties in 2025: Full List, Methodology, and Why It Matters

Prospective law students increasingly care about who is teaching them—and whether faculty reflect the clients and communities they’ll serve. The Princeton Review’s 2025 law school rankings include a category for “Most Diverse Faculty,” drawing on institutional demographics and student survey responses. This year’s list highlights schools across Hawaiʻi, Florida, California, New York, Louisiana, and D.C. Princeton Review

Top 10 Law Schools for Faculty Diversity (2025)

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa – William S. Richardson School of Law University of Miami School of Law CUNY School of Law Loyola University New Orleans College of Law Florida International University College of Law UC Davis School of Law Southern University Law Center UCLA School of Law UDC David A. Clarke School of Law UC Irvine School of Law Princeton Review

How the Ranking Is Compiled

The Princeton Review bases the “Most Diverse Faculty” list on institutional demographic data and student ratings of their perception of faculty diversity, published as part of its annual “Best Law Schools” project. The 2025 lists were released July 22, 2025 and cover 14 categories; “Most Diverse Faculty” named Hawaiʻi at Mānoa #1. Princeton Review+1

Key Takeaways for Applicants

Regional standouts: Public institutions in California (UC Davis, UCLA, UC Irvine) and mission-driven schools like CUNY and UDC appear alongside HBCU leader Southern University Law Center , signaling multiple pathways to study with diverse professors. Princeton Review

Why Faculty Diversity Matters in Legal Education

Better preparation for practice: Exposure to a range of scholarly and professional viewpoints improves analysis of cases involving race, gender, class, disability, and cross-cultural issues.

Exposure to a range of scholarly and professional viewpoints improves analysis of cases involving race, gender, class, disability, and cross-cultural issues. Mentorship and networks: Students often find mentors whose backgrounds or research areas mirror their own aspirations, improving bar passage, clerkship pursuit, and job search confidence .

Students often find mentors whose backgrounds or research areas mirror their own aspirations, improving . Community credibility: Clinics and public-interest programs serving diverse clients benefit from faculty who bring varied lived experiences and language skills into the classroom and courtroom.

How to Use This List in Your Law School Search

Read each school’s faculty bios (practice backgrounds, clinics, journals). Ask about hiring and retention: How is the school investing in future faculty diversity? Sit in on a class (virtual or in-person) to gauge classroom dynamics. Compare with other indicators like overall student-body diversity and “Greatest Resources for Minority Students” to build a complete picture. Princeton Review

Conclusion

The 2025 “Most Diverse Faculty” list underscores growing momentum—and meaningful differences—across law schools. If learning from a faculty that reflects a broad range of identities and perspectives is a priority, the schools above are a strong place to begin deeper research. Princeton Review

