The Best Law Schools for State Clerkships (2025): Paths to Local Bench Experience
The Best Law Schools for State Clerkships (2025): Paths to Local Bench Experience

State court clerkships are one of the most reliable springboards to litigation careers, government roles, and judicial networks—especially for attorneys who plan to practice in a specific region. Drawing on 2025 coverage of clerkship outcomes and regional placement patterns, the schools below are standouts for state and local clerkship opportunities thanks to their proximity to state courts, alumni ties, and dedicated career support.

Why State Clerkships Matter

  • Hands-on courtroom exposure: Draft opinions, manage motion practice, and observe trials from the inside.
  • Regional network effects: Direct access to judges, local bar leaders, and future employers in the markets where you’ll build your practice.
  • Resume signal: A clerkship—particularly at an appellate or high court—strengthens applications to litigation boutiques, DA/AG offices, and civil practice groups.

2025 Schools to Watch for State Clerkships

These law schools are frequently recognized for strong state-court placements and deep ties to their home jurisdictions:

  • Seton Hall University School of Law
  • Rutgers School of Law
  • Widener University Delaware Law School
  • University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law
  • University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law
  • Vermont Law and Graduate School – Law Program
  • University of St. Thomas School of Law (MN)
  • University of Minnesota Law School
  • University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law
  • University of Colorado Law School

How to Maximize Your Odds of a State Clerkship

  1. Start early. Meet your career office’s clerkship advisor 1L year; build a target judge list by late 2L.
  2. Pursue faculty mentorship. Strong letters—especially from legal writing, evidence, or trial-advocacy professors—are decisive.
  3. Stack writing samples. Journal notes, seminar papers, or briefs from clinics/moot court should be polished and judge-ready.
  4. Go local. Intern with your target court during summers or the school year; show commitment to the jurisdiction.
  5. Apply broadly and strategically. Mix trial, intermediate appellate, and high-court judges, and track each court’s hiring calendar.

Bottom Line

For candidates aiming at litigation or public service in specific states, choosing a school with proven state-court pipelines can be more impactful than a national rank alone. The programs listed here pair location, alumni reach, and clerkship advising to deliver exceptional access to state and local judicial chambers.

  
Ready to land a state court clerkship?
Build your judge list, polish your writing sample, and search live clerkship openings

