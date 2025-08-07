Two BigLaw Firms Make Waves with Major Lateral Acquisitions

In a bold reshaping of talent strategies, Crowell & Moring and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have each engaged in substantial mass lateral hiring, bringing in at least 52 attorneys in total, according to the ABA Journal.Facebook+1Reuters+15ABA Journal+15ABA Journal+15

Crowell & Moring’s Healthcare Expansion

Crowell & Moring significantly bolstered its presence in the healthcare litigation sector by acquiring a substantial team from Reed Smith. The move includes:

16 partners led by Martin Bishop, formerly on Reed Smith’s executive committee.

led by Martin Bishop, formerly on Reed Smith’s executive committee. A total of 40 or more lawyers, plus dozens of professional staff, spanning cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a newly launched Dallas office.Reuters+1

This aggressive move deepens Crowell’s footprint in key markets and underscores a focused investment in its healthcare practice.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer’s Ambitious Lateral Strategy

Alongside Crowell’s hiring spree, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer also made headlines by hiring a large group of lateral lawyers—though the firm details are less publicized, the scale clearly elevates its strategic capabilities.rollonfriday.com+12ABA Journal+12Reuters+12

What’s Driving These Industry Moves?

Strategic Practice Growth

Crowell’s latest team brings essential litigation strength and geographic reach, enabling it to serve complex healthcare clients across multiple major U.S. markets.Reuters Talent Consolidation & Market Positioning

Arnold & Porter’s sizable lateral addition likely reflects a push to fortify practice areas, cultivate specialized expertise, and enhance competitiveness. M&A & Strategic Hiring Trends in Context

While lateral hiring overall cooled in recent years—with NALP reporting a 35% decline in 2023—the bold moves from certain firms highlight that high-impact, targeted lateral growth continues, particularly in niche or high-revenue segments.X (formerly Twitter)+9Reuters+9ABA Journal+9Legal News

What This Means for JDJournal Readers

Law firm leaders and hiring partners : These mass lateral integrations reflect a playbook for rapid scaling in specialized areas—healthcare litigation being a prime example.

: These mass lateral integrations reflect a playbook for rapid scaling in specialized areas—healthcare litigation being a prime example. Lateral candidates : Opportunities to join well-established practices with robust geographic reach and leadership structures are emerging.

: Opportunities to join well-established practices with robust geographic reach and leadership structures are emerging. Market watchers: These moves suggest that despite macroeconomic caution, law firms with capital and strategic intent are actively competing for top-tier talent.

Bottom Line: Crowell & Moring’s acquisition of a 40+ attorney healthcare team and Arnold & Porter’s parallel effort signal a renewed wave of assertive lateral hiring in BigLaw—strategic expansions designed to capture market share and reinforce growth trajectories.

Looking to stay ahead in the ever-changing legal landscape?

Follow JDJournal for real-time updates on BigLaw hiring trends, lateral moves, and strategic law firm growth.

Explore top legal job opportunities now on LawCrossing.com—your gateway to a smarter legal career move.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More