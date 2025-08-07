Lawyers

Two BigLaw Firms Make Waves with Major Lateral Acquisitions
Two BigLaw Firms Make Waves with Major Lateral Acquisitions

In a bold reshaping of talent strategies, Crowell & Moring and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have each engaged in substantial mass lateral hiring, bringing in at least 52 attorneys in total.

Crowell & Moring’s Healthcare Expansion

Crowell & Moring significantly bolstered its presence in the healthcare litigation sector by acquiring a substantial team from Reed Smith. The move includes:

  • 16 partners led by Martin Bishop, formerly on Reed Smith’s executive committee.
  • A total of 40 or more lawyers, plus dozens of professional staff, spanning cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a newly launched Dallas office.

This aggressive move deepens Crowell’s footprint in key markets and underscores a focused investment in its healthcare practice.

  
What
Where


Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer’s Ambitious Lateral Strategy

Alongside Crowell's hiring spree, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer also made headlines by hiring a large group of lateral lawyers—though the firm details are less publicized, the scale clearly elevates its strategic capabilities.

What’s Driving These Industry Moves?

  1. Strategic Practice Growth
    Crowell's latest team brings essential litigation strength and geographic reach, enabling it to serve complex healthcare clients across multiple major U.S. markets.
  2. Talent Consolidation & Market Positioning
    Arnold & Porter’s sizable lateral addition likely reflects a push to fortify practice areas, cultivate specialized expertise, and enhance competitiveness.
  3. M&A & Strategic Hiring Trends in Context
    While lateral hiring overall cooled in recent years—with NALP reporting a 35% decline in 2023—the bold moves from certain firms highlight that high-impact, targeted lateral growth continues, particularly in niche or high-revenue segments.

What This Means for JDJournal Readers

  • Law firm leaders and hiring partners: These mass lateral integrations reflect a playbook for rapid scaling in specialized areas—healthcare litigation being a prime example.
  • Lateral candidates: Opportunities to join well-established practices with robust geographic reach and leadership structures are emerging.
  • Market watchers: These moves suggest that despite macroeconomic caution, law firms with capital and strategic intent are actively competing for top-tier talent.

Bottom Line: Crowell & Moring’s acquisition of a 40+ attorney healthcare team and Arnold & Porter’s parallel effort signal a renewed wave of assertive lateral hiring in BigLaw—strategic expansions designed to capture market share and reinforce growth trajectories.

