Two BigLaw Firms Make Waves with Major Lateral Acquisitions

In a bold reshaping of talent strategies, Crowell & Moring and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have each engaged in substantial mass lateral hiring, bringing in at least 52 attorneys in total, according to the ABA Journal.Facebook+1Reuters+15ABA Journal+15ABA Journal+15
Crowell & Moring’s Healthcare Expansion
Crowell & Moring significantly bolstered its presence in the healthcare litigation sector by acquiring a substantial team from Reed Smith. The move includes:
- 16 partners led by Martin Bishop, formerly on Reed Smith’s executive committee.
- A total of 40 or more lawyers, plus dozens of professional staff, spanning cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a newly launched Dallas office.Reuters+1
This aggressive move deepens Crowell’s footprint in key markets and underscores a focused investment in its healthcare practice.
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer’s Ambitious Lateral Strategy
Alongside Crowell’s hiring spree, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer also made headlines by hiring a large group of lateral lawyers—though the firm details are less publicized, the scale clearly elevates its strategic capabilities.rollonfriday.com+12ABA Journal+12Reuters+12
What’s Driving These Industry Moves?
-
Strategic Practice Growth
Crowell’s latest team brings essential litigation strength and geographic reach, enabling it to serve complex healthcare clients across multiple major U.S. markets.Reuters
-
Talent Consolidation & Market Positioning
Arnold & Porter’s sizable lateral addition likely reflects a push to fortify practice areas, cultivate specialized expertise, and enhance competitiveness.
-
M&A & Strategic Hiring Trends in Context
While lateral hiring overall cooled in recent years—with NALP reporting a 35% decline in 2023—the bold moves from certain firms highlight that high-impact, targeted lateral growth continues, particularly in niche or high-revenue segments.X (formerly Twitter)+9Reuters+9ABA Journal+9Legal News
What This Means for JDJournal Readers
- Law firm leaders and hiring partners: These mass lateral integrations reflect a playbook for rapid scaling in specialized areas—healthcare litigation being a prime example.
- Lateral candidates: Opportunities to join well-established practices with robust geographic reach and leadership structures are emerging.
- Market watchers: These moves suggest that despite macroeconomic caution, law firms with capital and strategic intent are actively competing for top-tier talent.
Bottom Line: Crowell & Moring’s acquisition of a 40+ attorney healthcare team and Arnold & Porter’s parallel effort signal a renewed wave of assertive lateral hiring in BigLaw—strategic expansions designed to capture market share and reinforce growth trajectories.
Looking to stay ahead in the ever-changing legal landscape?
Follow JDJournal for real-time updates on BigLaw hiring trends, lateral moves, and strategic law firm growth.
Explore top legal job opportunities now on LawCrossing.com—your gateway to a smarter legal career move.