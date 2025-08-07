Partner Compensation by Region: How Geography Impacts Law Firm Earnings in 2024

The legal industry has always been shaped by regional market dynamics—but in 2024, where a partner practices law can significantly affect how much they earn. From the high-paying markets of New York and California to emerging regions across the U.S., new data reveals critical insights into law firm partner compensation by geography.

For attorneys evaluating lateral moves, partnership opportunities, or long-term career strategy, understanding the regional compensation landscape is more essential than ever.

New York: The Nation’s Highest-Earning Legal Market

New York remains the undisputed leader when it comes to partner pay. Partners at law firms in Manhattan and other parts of New York state consistently command the highest compensation across the country.

Corporate and financial services practices are major contributors to elevated earnings.

are major contributors to elevated earnings. Many firms offer bonuses and profit-sharing structures that boost overall pay.

High billing rates, elite clientele, and deep client relationships help sustain elevated partner earnings.

Despite New York’s notoriously high cost of living, the net income potential for partners here still places it at the top of the list for legal professionals prioritizing compensation.

California: Competitive Compensation Across Multiple Markets

California ranks just behind New York, with strong compensation packages in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Orange County. However, partner earnings in the Golden State vary widely by practice area and local market conditions.

Tech-focused firms in the Bay Area often offer equity or performance-based pay tied to startup or venture capital clients.

often offer equity or performance-based pay tied to startup or venture capital clients. Entertainment, real estate, and IP law dominate in Southern California, contributing to strong but variable earnings.

Although California firms may offer slightly lower base compensation than New York, partners often enjoy a better work-life balance and greater lifestyle flexibility—especially in secondary cities like San Diego and Sacramento.

The Southeast, Midwest, and Mountain Regions: Growing Markets, Lower Overhead

Regions like the Southeast, Midwest, and Mountain West are becoming increasingly attractive to partners seeking lower overhead costs and growing client bases.

Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado are standout examples of markets with robust demand, particularly in energy, healthcare, and litigation.

are standout examples of markets with robust demand, particularly in energy, healthcare, and litigation. While average compensation in these regions is lower than in NY or CA, take-home income can be comparable due to reduced taxes and cost of living.

Firms in these areas often provide more direct access to firm leadership, faster paths to equity, and greater opportunities to build books of business in underserved markets.

Regional Trends to Watch in 2024

Relocation of Talent: Partners are increasingly moving out of expensive coastal cities into more affordable regions without sacrificing income potential. Remote Work Models: Some firms are offering location-adjusted compensation structures, allowing partners to work remotely in lower-cost areas while serving national clients. Profit Margin Pressures: Firms are becoming more selective in allocating profits, with regional variations in origination credit and firm profitability shaping partner pay.

Final Thoughts: Geography Still Matters

While the legal profession continues to evolve, one factor remains constant: location plays a key role in determining partner compensation. New York and California still lead in raw earning potential, but emerging markets are increasingly offering competitive alternatives with strong upside.

Attorneys considering lateral moves or new partnership offers should carefully weigh regional salary trends, cost of living, tax implications, and lifestyle factors when making career decisions.

