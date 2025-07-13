Biglawâ€™s Return-to-Office Trend: Why 4 Days a Week Is the New Standard in 2025

The Post-COVID Office Mandate Is Hereâ€”And Itâ€™s Stricter Than You Think
Itâ€™s remarkable how dramatically workplace norms have shifted over the past five years. In 2019, the idea of spending just four days in the office might have signaled a long-overdue shift toward real work-life balance in Biglaw. Fast forward to 2025, however, and that same policy now feels like a crackdown. After years of pandemic-induced remote and hybrid flexibility, law firms are tightening the reins, and four days in the office is becoming the new normal.
This trend isn’t just theoretical. Itâ€™s already reshaping firm policies and attorney expectations across the legal industry.
Duane Morris Joins the Return-to-Office Wave
The latest firm to formalize a four-day in-office policy is Duane Morris LLP, a firm that brought in nearly $694 million in gross revenue last year, earning it the No. 82 spot on the 2024 Am Law 200 list.
The firm’s internal memo, circulated earlier this week, states that starting after Labor Day, attorneys will be required to be in the office Monday through Thursday.
While many attorneys had grown used to a hybrid model with more flexibilityâ€”often with just two or three required office daysâ€”Duane Morrisâ€™s shift is part of a wider push across Biglaw to reassert physical presence and rebuild in-person firm culture.
Which Law Firms Are Requiring 4+ Days in the Office?
Duane Morris is far from alone in implementing a strict in-office policy. The following firms have also adopted four-day-a-week in-person mandates:
- Covington & Burling
- Davis Polk
- Latham & Watkins
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
- Ropes & Gray
- Simpson Thacher
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
- Vinson & Elkins
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges
- WilmerHale
- White & Case
- Sidley Austin
- Hogan Lovells
- A&O Shearman
Meanwhile, Sullivan & Cromwell has gone even further, now requiring attorneys to be in the office five days a weekâ€”a mandate nearly unheard of since 2020.
Why Are Biglaw Firms Pushing for More Office Time?
While many firms championed flexibility in the early years of remote work, several pressures are now driving firms to reverse course:
1. Rebuilding Culture and Mentorship
Senior partners and firm leaders argue that in-person interaction is critical to mentoring junior attorneys, maintaining firm culture, and ensuring knowledge transfer across practice groups.
2. Concerns About Productivity and Collaboration
Firms cite a dip in collaboration and spontaneous brainstormingâ€”key drivers of high-stakes legal problem-solvingâ€”that are harder to replicate via Zoom.
3. Client Expectations
Clients, especially in regulated industries or major financial institutions, increasingly expect their legal teams to be fully engaged and available in person.
What This Means for Attorneys in 2025
The legal workforce has evolved rapidly over the past half-decade. Many attorneys entered the profession during the height of remote work and may have never worked five days a week in a physical office.
Key Implications:
- Retention Risks: Firms mandating in-office attendance may risk losing talent to more flexible competitors or in-house legal departments.
- Recruiting Shifts: Hybrid policies are now a differentiator in recruiting. Candidates routinely ask about remote flexibility before even submitting a resume.
- Internal Tensions: Younger attorneys, especially those with caregiving responsibilities or long commutes, may feel alienated by rigid in-office expectations.
What Happens Next?
The return-to-office movement in Biglaw is unlikely to slow down in 2025. As firms compete to attract and retain clientsâ€”and as partners push to preserve institutional knowledgeâ€”the demand for physical presence may become an industry-wide expectation.
However, backlash is building. Attorneys value flexibility, and the firms that balance structure with autonomy may ultimately gain a competitive advantage in both retention and morale.
FAQs About Biglawâ€™s 4-Day Office Mandates
Are all Biglaw firms moving to four days in the office?
Not all, but a growing number are. Many of the most prestigious firms have already implemented four-day workweeks, while others are assessing attendance trends before deciding.
Is five days a week becoming common?
Only a handful of firmsâ€”like Sullivan & Cromwellâ€”have gone to a full five-day mandate. Most firms are stopping at four days to avoid losing talent.
Do these policies apply to associates only or also to partners?
Policies generally apply across the board, but enforcement is often stricter for associates and counsel. Partners tend to have more leeway unless the client demands dictate otherwise.
What are the consequences for noncompliance?
Consequences vary. Some firms track badge swipes or require weekly reporting. Others offer softer incentives, like mentoring opportunities or better work assignments, to encourage compliance.
Will firms offer remote work exceptions?
Yes, but usually on a case-by-case basisâ€”for example, for health reasons, childcare issues, or unique practice area needs.
Final Thoughts
The shift to four days in the office marks a major cultural turning point in Biglaw. What once wouldâ€™ve been seen as progressive now feels like a rollback. As firms continue to navigate the post-COVID landscape, the real challenge will be balancing operational needs with attorney expectations for flexibility, autonomy, and quality of life.