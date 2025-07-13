Biglaw Biter Scandal: Sidley Summer Associate Allegedly Fired for Biting Colleagues

The Biglaw Biter: A Summer Associate Scandal That’s Hard to Swallow

In an incident that has left the legal world stunned—and amused—a summer associate at Sidley Austin’s New York office was reportedly terminated after repeatedly biting colleagues. Yes, you read that correctly: a rising attorney allegedly engaged in workplace biting, not once, but over a dozen times, according to insiders.

Nicknamed the “Biglaw Biter” by industry watchers, the associate allegedly began her bizarre behavior early in the summer program. While the bites were not reportedly delivered in an aggressive or hostile manner, they were inappropriate and unprofessional. The incidents were described as “manic pixie dream girl meets Donner party,” raising serious concerns about the firm’s summer associate oversight and candidate screening processes.

What Happened at Sidley Austin?

According to sources, the biting began shortly after the start of the 2025 summer associate program. It was allegedly brushed off by some at first as quirky or playful behavior. But over time, the incidents mounted—and the damage escalated beyond mere “nibbles.” One insider claimed the “chomp count” may have reached double digits before formal action was taken.

Though it’s unclear how long Sidley’s leadership was aware of the behavior, the associate was ultimately let go before the end of the program. The firm has not made a public comment on the incident, and the associate’s name has not been publicly disclosed.

The Serious Side of a Bizarre Scandal

While it may sound like a law firm version of a college prank gone wrong, this incident touches on serious workplace issues:

Employee Safety: No one should suffer physical contact—especially biting—at work. The fact that multiple coworkers were affected raises red flags about firm culture and employee protection.

Workplace Reporting Culture: The delay in reporting may reflect broader issues of fear or discomfort in raising concerns, particularly in hierarchical, prestige-driven firms.

Candidate Screening: This event may spark renewed scrutiny of how Biglaw firms evaluate summer associates for emotional maturity, behavioral red flags, and interpersonal skills.

A New Chapter in Biglaw Folklore

Biglaw has long been home to infamous summer associate tales—wild expense reports, strip club mishaps, and the legendary Aquagirl (a Cleary Gottlieb summer who jumped into the Hudson River and still got an offer). But the Biglaw Biter may now take the crown for the most outlandish behavior to date.

And unlike Aquagirl, this summer associate did not walk away with an offer. Quite the opposite.

Implications for Law Firms and Law Students

For law students aiming for Biglaw, this story is a warning that no matter how competitive the resume, unprofessional conduct can ruin a legal career before it starts.

For law firms, it’s a reminder that social and psychological vetting may be as important as grades and law review. In high-stress, high-stakes environments, the margin for error—and misjudgment—is razor thin.

FAQs: Biglaw Biter Incident at Sidley Austin

Q: Was the identity of the summer associate revealed?

No. The associate’s name has not been released publicly, likely to protect both parties involved and prevent reputational damage beyond what’s already occurred.

Q: Did Sidley Austin make a public statement?

As of now, Sidley has not publicly commented on the incident. Law firms rarely comment on internal disciplinary actions unless compelled by litigation or public scandal.

Q: Is this kind of behavior common in Biglaw?

No. While wild summer associate stories have made headlines before, physical misconduct like biting is extremely rare and taken seriously.

Q: Could this affect Sidley’s summer hiring program?

Possibly. Firms may respond to high-profile incidents by increasing psychological screening, improving supervision, and encouraging earlier reporting of red-flag behavior.

Q: What’s the lesson for future summer associates?

Professionalism matters—at all times. Unusual or boundary-crossing behavior, even if meant as playful, can end careers before they start. Know your environment, and respect your colleagues.

