Exodus at Paul Weiss: Seven Partners Depart Amid Trump Administration Controversy

In a notable reshaping of the legal elite, two more partners have left Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP to join a high-profile litigation boutique launched by some of Washingtonâ€™s most prominent trial lawyers.

With the departure of Melissa Zappala and Rush Atkinson, the newly formed Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP has now recruited at least seven former Paul Weiss partners, reflecting a growing trend of elite attorneys distancing themselves from firms entangled in controversial political agreements.

High-Profile Departures Add Momentum to New Boutique

Zappala and Atkinson both practiced in Paul Weiss’s Washington, D.C. office and announced their move via LinkedIn. Their exit marks a significant shift, particularly as Paul Weiss continues to grapple with internal and external criticism stemming from its $40 million pro bono pact with the Trump administrationâ€”a deal made to avoid being targeted by a now-rescinded executive order.

Rush Atkinson joined Paul Weiss only in February 2024 , after serving more than a decade at the U.S. Department of Justice . He was notably a key member of Robert Muellerâ€™s special counsel team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

joined Paul Weiss only in , after serving more than a decade at the . He was notably a key member of investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Melissa Zappala, with the firm since August 2020, brought experience in complex litigation and high-level regulatory matters.

Both attorneys declined to comment publicly on their departure, and the new firm has not issued any official statements on the latest additions.

The Rise of Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP

Launched in late May 2025, Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP is the brainchild of Karen Dunn, Jeannie Rhee, Bill Isaacson, and Jessica Phillipsâ€”all seasoned litigators with deep experience in government investigations, white-collar defense, and complex commercial disputes.

Karen Dunn , a high-profile litigator and former Obama administration official, left Paul Weiss on May 23 .

, a high-profile litigator and former Obama administration official, left Paul Weiss on . Jeannie Rhee also served on the Mueller team and has deep experience in cybersecurity, election law, and political litigation.

also served on the Mueller team and has deep experience in cybersecurity, election law, and political litigation. The firm has quickly grown by attracting top-tier legal talent disillusioned with the political compromises of BigLaw.

Additional hires include Kyle Smith, another former Paul Weiss partner, and at least three associates, all of whom have updated their employment on LinkedIn to reflect their move.

Paul Weissâ€™s $40 Million Deal With Trump Administration

In March, Paul Weiss became the first of nine prominent BigLaw firms to sign a legal services agreement with the Trump administration. The firm pledged $40 million in pro bono work to causes mutually agreed upon with the White House in exchange for the rescission of an executive order that threatened the firm’s access to federal agencies and contracting privileges.

While the firm has publicly downplayed the political implications, critics argue the deal compromised the firmâ€™s values and independence. Though no partner cited the Trump deal directly in their departure emails, the wave of exitsâ€”many involving former DOJ officialsâ€”suggests discomfort with the firmâ€™s political positioning.

Broader Pattern of Legal Realignment

The defections from Paul Weiss are part of a broader realignment across the legal industry, particularly among firms that signed controversial deals to protect themselves from Trumpâ€™s politically motivated executive orders.

Damian Williams , former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, also left Paul Weiss this month to join Jenner & Block , a firm that successfully challenged a similar Trump order in court . Williams joined Paul Weiss in January 2025 and will now co-chair Jennerâ€™s litigation and investigations group .

, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, also left Paul Weiss this month to join , a firm that . In April, Steven Banks, head of Paul Weissâ€™s pro bono practice, also departed the firm to focus full-time on legal advocacy through the Legal Aid Society, working with the Coalition for the Homeless.

This shifting landscape highlights a tension between corporate self-preservation and ethical positioning, particularly in an era where law firms are increasingly being pulled into the political crossfire.

Key Takeaways

Seven former Paul Weiss partners have now joined Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP , a litigation boutique founded by top Democratic lawyers.

have now joined , a litigation boutique founded by top Democratic lawyers. The departures come in the wake of Paul Weissâ€™s controversial $40 million deal with the Trump administration .

. Rush Atkinson and Jeannie Rhee both served on Robert Muellerâ€™s special counsel team.

and both served on Robert Muellerâ€™s special counsel team. The new firm has quickly attracted attention as a hub for elite litigators distancing themselves from politicized BigLaw.

FAQs

What is Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP?

Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP is a Washington, D.C.-based litigation boutique formed in May 2025 by former Paul Weiss partners Karen Dunn, Jeannie Rhee, Bill Isaacson, and Jessica Phillips. The firm focuses on high-stakes litigation, government investigations, and white-collar defense.

Why are partners leaving Paul Weiss?

Several factors are likely driving the departures, including:

Discomfort with the firmâ€™s deal with the Trump administration .

. Desire to join a more independent, litigation-focused practice .

. Alignment with former colleagues forming a values-driven boutique firm.

What was Paul Weiss’s agreement with the Trump administration?

Paul Weiss agreed to provide $40 million in pro bono services to causes approved by the Trump administration. In exchange, the administration rescinded an executive order that could have blocked the firmâ€™s access to federal agencies and contract work.

Who else has left Paul Weiss recently?

Other high-profile departures include:

Damian Williams , now at Jenner & Block.

, now at Jenner & Block. Steven Banks , now working with the Legal Aid Society.

, now working with the Legal Aid Society. Kyle Smith and several associates who joined Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP.

What does this mean for BigLaw?

The wave of defections may signal growing unease among attorneys about the politicization of law firms, particularly in dealings with government entities. It also underscores the emergence of elite boutique firms offering alternative platforms for top legal talent.

