Visa Restrictions Threaten International Law Students and Legal Recruitment Pipelines

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm

USA-IA-Cedar Rapids



Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm has an immedia...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm

USA-IA-Des Moines



Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm has an im...

Apply now

Executive Director

USA-ME-Augusta



LEGAL SERVICES FOR MAINE ELDERS SEEKS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Legal Services for Maine Elders (LSE...

Apply now

1-5 YEAR ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

USA-NY-Westbury



We are seeking an associate with 1-5 years experience handling personal injury cases, including...

Apply now