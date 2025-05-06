Lawyers

Prominent Washington Lawyer Abbe Lowell Launches Firm to Defend Officials Targeted by Trump Administration
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a bold move amid escalating political and legal tensions, renowned Washington attorney Abbe Lowell has launched a new law firm—Lowell & Associates—dedicated to defending former government officials, institutions, and individuals who have become targets of the Trump administration’s expanding legal crackdown.

Lowell, widely recognized for his defense of high-profile clients including Hunter Biden, has left his previous position at Winston & Strawn to establish a specialized firm ready to push back against what he describes as “politicized investigations and enforcement actions.”

A New Legal Stronghold: Lowell & Associates

Lowell & Associates announced its formation last Friday, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding the rights of those caught in the crosshairs of government overreach. The firm aims to:

  
What
Where


  • Defend clients in politically motivated investigations
  • Handle civil and administrative actions linked to the Trump administration’s policies
  • Advocate for the legal profession’s independence amid unprecedented political pressure

Key Team Members
The firm has recruited notable legal talent, including two former Skadden Arps attorneys who resigned over their previous firm’s compliance with Trump’s controversial executive orders targeting the legal industry.
One of those attorneys, Rachel Cohen, stated, “There is an urgent need for lawyers who are willing to stand up when the government crosses the line.”

Two other experienced attorneys from Winston & Strawn have also joined Lowell’s new team.

Standing Up to Trump’s Legal Assault on the Profession

The launch of Lowell & Associates comes as several major law firms face scrutiny or litigation stemming from their responses to Trump’s executive orders. These orders have been widely criticized for:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




  • Restricting law firm business operations based on perceived political bias
  • Penalizing firms accused of “weaponizing” the legal system against Trump or his allies
  • Forcing firms into compliance agreements or risking severe restrictions

Skadden Arps was among nine firms that agreed to deals with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, four other leading firms have initiated lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the president’s actions.

High-Profile Cases and Notable Clients

Lowell’s track record features a roster of political heavyweights and public figures. His past and present clients include:



  • Hunter Biden — whom Lowell defended against criminal gun and tax charges before his pardon in December 2024
  • Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez
  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
  • New York Attorney General Letitia James, now under investigation after the Trump administration referred her for allegedly falsifying real estate records—allegations she denies

The firm also represents clients fighting the cancellation of federal grant funding, a tactic increasingly used by Trump officials to punish dissenting organizations and individuals.

Broader Legal Resistance Grows

Lowell & Associates’ formation reflects a wider mobilization of legal efforts opposing Trump’s policies:

  • Over 200 lawsuits have been filed challenging Trump’s initiatives to curtail transgender rights, immigrant protections, and federal funding for certain agencies and programs.
  • Advocacy organization Democracy Forward—which has led more than 50 legal actions since the 2024 election—recently strengthened its leadership by hiring Brian Netter, a former top U.S. Justice Department attorney under President Biden.
  • Netter remarked, “We are facing what may be the most consequential moment in the history of the U.S. courts.”

A Turning Point for Legal Advocacy

As the Trump administration continues to expand its reach into the legal profession, many attorneys and firms are recalibrating their practices. Lowell & Associates’ emergence signals:

  • The rise of defensive legal services tailored to those politically targeted
  • A potential realignment of how law firms balance political pressures and professional independence
  • A growing legal movement to challenge government overreach and defend constitutional principles

Key Takeaways

  • Abbe Lowell has launched Lowell & Associates, a new firm defending officials, institutions, and individuals targeted by Trump’s administration.
  • The firm brings together seasoned lawyers from Skadden Arps and Winston & Strawn.
  • Lowell’s clients include Hunter Biden, Letitia James, and others facing politicized legal actions.
  • The legal community continues to push back, with over 200 lawsuits challenging Trump’s controversial policies.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

Legal Runner/Personal Assistant

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Established Personal Injury Law Firm seeks a Legal Runner/Personal Assistant. It is a requirement...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-SC-Columbia

The Charleston Group is seeking a civil litigation paralegal.  A Certified North Carolina paral...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-SC-Columbia

The Charleston Group, a boutique, full-service business law and civil litigation law firm, is seekin...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

How Bankruptcy Is Becoming a Strategic Tool for Student Loan Borrowers Facing Wage Garnishment
Law Students

How Bankruptcy Is Becoming a Strategic Tool for Student Loan Borrowers Facing Wage Garnishment
California Supreme Court May Scrap Problematic New Bar Exam, Reinstate Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) Amid Mounting Criticism
Law Students

California Supreme Court May Scrap Problematic New Bar Exam, Reinstate Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) Amid Mounting Criticism
Georgia February 2025 Bar Exam Pass Rate Declines After 2024 High
Law Students

Georgia February 2025 Bar Exam Pass Rate Declines After 2024 High
Thousands of Attorneys Rally Nationwide in ‘Day of Action’ to Defend the Rule of Law
Biglaw

Thousands of Attorneys Rally Nationwide in ‘Day of Action’ to Defend the Rule of Law
Microsoft Drops Simpson Thacher Amid Trump Pro Bono Deal Fallout — A Watershed Moment for Biglaw
Breaking News

Microsoft Drops Simpson Thacher Amid Trump Pro Bono Deal Fallout — A Watershed Moment for Biglaw
Biglaw Revenues Surge in Q1 2025 Despite Slowing Demand: Rate Increases Drive Financial Gains insider trading
Breaking News

Biglaw Revenues Surge in Q1 2025 Despite Slowing Demand: Rate Increases Drive Financial Gains
Perkins Coie Outsmarts DOJ in Lawsuit Over Trump’s Executive Order: Amended Complaint Names Every Federal Agency
Legal News

Perkins Coie Outsmarts DOJ in Lawsuit Over Trump’s Executive Order: Amended Complaint Names Every Federal Agency
FASORP Targets Harvard Law Students With Misleading Emails Amid Law Review Write-On Season
Law Students

FASORP Targets Harvard Law Students With Misleading Emails Amid Law Review Write-On Season
Biglaw Firms Now Tied to Trump’s Police State Agenda After Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Cities
Legal News

Biglaw Firms Now Tied to Trump’s Police State Agenda After Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Cities
Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Shakes Up Biglaw Compensation with $300K First-Year Salaries
Law Firm Salary

Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Shakes Up Biglaw Compensation with $300K First-Year Salaries

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2025 The Top Legal Recruitment Firms in the United States: 2025 Edition

The legal industry is a competitive field where top talent and elite law firms seek the best possible matches. Whether you’re a recent law graduate, an associate looking for new opportunities, or a firm searching for top-tier legal professionals, finding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top