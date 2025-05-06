Prominent Washington Lawyer Abbe Lowell Launches Firm to Defend Officials Targeted by Trump Administration

In a bold move amid escalating political and legal tensions, renowned Washington attorney Abbe Lowell has launched a new law firm—Lowell & Associates—dedicated to defending former government officials, institutions, and individuals who have become targets of the Trump administration’s expanding legal crackdown.

Lowell, widely recognized for his defense of high-profile clients including Hunter Biden, has left his previous position at Winston & Strawn to establish a specialized firm ready to push back against what he describes as “politicized investigations and enforcement actions.”

A New Legal Stronghold: Lowell & Associates

Lowell & Associates announced its formation last Friday, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding the rights of those caught in the crosshairs of government overreach. The firm aims to:

What

Where

Search Jobs

Defend clients in politically motivated investigations

Handle civil and administrative actions linked to the Trump administration’s policies

linked to the Trump administration’s policies Advocate for the legal profession’s independence amid unprecedented political pressure

Key Team Members

The firm has recruited notable legal talent, including two former Skadden Arps attorneys who resigned over their previous firm’s compliance with Trump’s controversial executive orders targeting the legal industry.

One of those attorneys, Rachel Cohen, stated, “There is an urgent need for lawyers who are willing to stand up when the government crosses the line.”

Two other experienced attorneys from Winston & Strawn have also joined Lowell’s new team.

Standing Up to Trump’s Legal Assault on the Profession

The launch of Lowell & Associates comes as several major law firms face scrutiny or litigation stemming from their responses to Trump’s executive orders. These orders have been widely criticized for:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Restricting law firm business operations based on perceived political bias

Penalizing firms accused of “weaponizing” the legal system against Trump or his allies

Forcing firms into compliance agreements or risking severe restrictions

Skadden Arps was among nine firms that agreed to deals with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, four other leading firms have initiated lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the president’s actions.

High-Profile Cases and Notable Clients

Lowell’s track record features a roster of political heavyweights and public figures. His past and present clients include:

Hunter Biden — whom Lowell defended against criminal gun and tax charges before his pardon in December 2024

— whom Lowell defended against criminal gun and tax charges before his pardon in December 2024 Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

New York Attorney General Letitia James, now under investigation after the Trump administration referred her for allegedly falsifying real estate records—allegations she denies

The firm also represents clients fighting the cancellation of federal grant funding, a tactic increasingly used by Trump officials to punish dissenting organizations and individuals.

Broader Legal Resistance Grows

Lowell & Associates’ formation reflects a wider mobilization of legal efforts opposing Trump’s policies:

Over 200 lawsuits have been filed challenging Trump’s initiatives to curtail transgender rights , immigrant protections , and federal funding for certain agencies and programs.

have been filed challenging Trump’s initiatives to curtail , , and for certain agencies and programs. Advocacy organization Democracy Forward —which has led more than 50 legal actions since the 2024 election—recently strengthened its leadership by hiring Brian Netter , a former top U.S. Justice Department attorney under President Biden.

—which has led more than 50 legal actions since the 2024 election—recently strengthened its leadership by hiring , a former top U.S. Justice Department attorney under President Biden. Netter remarked, “We are facing what may be the most consequential moment in the history of the U.S. courts.”

A Turning Point for Legal Advocacy

As the Trump administration continues to expand its reach into the legal profession, many attorneys and firms are recalibrating their practices. Lowell & Associates’ emergence signals:

The rise of defensive legal services tailored to those politically targeted

tailored to those politically targeted A potential realignment of how law firms balance political pressures and professional independence

of how law firms balance political pressures and professional independence A growing legal movement to challenge government overreach and defend constitutional principles

Key Takeaways

Abbe Lowell has launched Lowell & Associates , a new firm defending officials, institutions, and individuals targeted by Trump’s administration.

has launched , a new firm defending officials, institutions, and individuals targeted by Trump’s administration. The firm brings together seasoned lawyers from Skadden Arps and Winston & Strawn .

and . Lowell’s clients include Hunter Biden, Letitia James, and others facing politicized legal actions.

The legal community continues to push back, with over 200 lawsuits challenging Trump’s controversial policies.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More