DOJ Civil Rights Division Faces Mass Exodus as Trump Administration Shifts Focus to Conservative Priorities

Massive Turnover at DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Amid Policy Overhaul

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division—long regarded as a cornerstone of federal anti-discrimination enforcement—is experiencing an unprecedented wave of attorney departures. Roughly 70% of its career lawyers have either left or been reassigned in recent months, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. This amounts to over 250 of the division’s approximately 380 attorneys vacating their posts since President Donald Trump returned to office.

The exodus reflects a deep ideological shift in the division’s mission and priorities, as Trump-appointed leadership pivots the department’s focus toward conservative legal causes.

New Leadership, New Direction: Harmeet Dhillon’s Vision

At the center of this transformation is Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, a seasoned conservative lawyer and former personal attorney to President Trump. Dhillon assumed leadership of the Civil Rights Division roughly a month ago. She has made no secret of her readiness to replace the departing career attorneys with new hires aligned with the administration’s interpretation of civil rights.

“I don’t care what their politics are… I do care that they’re willing to take direction and zealously enforce the civil rights of the United States according to the priorities of this president,” Dhillon said in an April interview with Glenn Beck.

Under Dhillon’s guidance, the division has rewritten the mission statements for its various sections to reflect a distinct ideological emphasis, including:

Enforcing executive orders restricting transgender women in sports.

in sports. Combating what the administration calls anti-Christian bias .

. Fighting antisemitism.

This marks a stark departure from the division’s historic role in defending civil rights in areas such as voting access, education equity, and housing discrimination.

Career Attorneys Depart as Division Shifts to Conservative Legal Causes

Many of the departing attorneys have voiced concerns—both publicly and privately—about the erosion of the division’s traditional civil rights mission.

Meanwhile, Dhillon has expressed confidence in rebuilding the workforce. “Once the dust settles and people are off the books, we are looking at resumes of lawyers who want to do that work,” she remarked.

The Justice Department’s offer of deferred resignation, which allows employees to take paid leave for several months before officially resigning, has further facilitated the mass turnover.

Notable Legal Shifts Under Dhillon’s Tenure

Even as the division faces an internal staffing crisis, it has already moved to alter its legal stances:

Minnesota Prosecutorial Discrimination Probe: On May 3, Dhillon announced an investigation into allegations that prosecutors in a Minnesota county attorney’s office used racial identity as a factor in plea deal decisions.

On May 3, Dhillon announced an investigation into allegations that prosecutors in a Minnesota county attorney’s office used racial identity as a factor in plea deal decisions. Withdrawal from Transgender Rights Cases: The division has reversed its previous support for providing gender-affirming care to incarcerated transgender individuals in two Georgia federal cases.

The division has reversed its previous support for providing to incarcerated transgender individuals in two Georgia federal cases. Termination of Alabama Settlement: Officials also withdrew from a settlement agreement addressing sewage and sanitation issues affecting a predominantly Black community in Alabama.

These moves underscore the division’s reorientation toward the legal priorities endorsed by the Trump administration.

Broader Implications for Federal Civil Rights Enforcement

The reshaping of the Civil Rights Division comes at a time when many civil rights advocates worry about the federal government’s commitment to anti-discrimination enforcement. Established in 1957 amid the Civil Rights Movement, the division has historically played a central role in advancing and defending the rights of marginalized groups.

With a significant portion of its experienced legal staff gone and a rapidly changing policy agenda, the future of the division’s enforcement capabilities remains uncertain.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment Monday on the ongoing departures.

Conclusion: A Division in Flux

The dramatic turnover and strategic realignment of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division signal a profound ideological shift with potentially far-reaching implications for federal civil rights enforcement. As the Trump administration prioritizes conservative legal causes, the departure of career attorneys represents not just a staffing change—but a transformation in the very mission of one of the nation’s most historically significant federal divisions.

