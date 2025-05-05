Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to Cut 8% of Support Staff Amid Global Restructuring

Major Biglaw Layoffs Hit BCLP: 8% of Support Roles Slashed

In a significant development for the legal industry, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) — ranked No. 65 on the Am Law 100 with a gross revenue of $869.6 million in 2024 — has announced plans to reduce 8% of its business support staff across both U.S. and international offices. The layoffs will affect roles in finance, pricing, knowledge management, and reception.

The decision comes as part of a broader business modernization initiative aimed at streamlining operations and realigning the firm’s resources for future growth.

Why Is BCLP Cutting Staff?

According to a report from American Lawyer, BCLP leadership disclosed that the firm spends approximately 2% more on business support staff than peer firms. During a recent partners’ call, management cited this cost discrepancy as a key factor driving the layoffs.

BCLP released an official statement explaining the move:

“We are undergoing a broader business modernization program, which involves a series of strategic initiatives to streamline operations and appropriately reshape teams as we continue to support BCLP’s growth and client focus. The proposed changes will impact approximately 8% of the firm’s global business services population. We are offering enhanced redundancy packages and additional support for affected colleagues.”

Leadership’s Response

Steve Baumer, CEO of BCLP, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision:

“We recognize the impact changes like these can have on our people, and we do not take these decisions lightly. Our people remain at the heart of BCLP, and we are fully committed to supporting affected colleagues with care, fairness, and transparency throughout.”

Broader Industry Context

BCLP’s move reflects a growing trend among major law firms seeking to optimize costs amid changing client demands and market pressures. Despite high revenues, firms are facing:

Rising operational costs

Increased competition

Pressure to maintain profitability while embracing technology and lean staffing models

BCLP’s restructuring echoes similar efforts at other Am Law 100 firms that have either reduced staff, deferred hires, or restructured business operations in recent months.

Support for Affected Staff

The firm has committed to providing:

Enhanced redundancy packages

Career transition support

Fair and transparent communication throughout the process

What’s Next for BCLP?

While BCLP’s layoffs focus solely on business support staff at this stage, legal industry analysts will be watching closely to see whether further cost-cutting measures — or potential attorney layoffs — follow in the second half of 2025.

Conclusion

The legal services market continues to evolve rapidly, with firms like BCLP making difficult staffing decisions to adapt. As the industry shifts, support staff reductions may become more common, raising important questions about the future structure of major law firms.

