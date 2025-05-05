Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to Cut 8% of Support Staff Amid Global Restructuring
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Major Biglaw Layoffs Hit BCLP: 8% of Support Roles Slashed

In a significant development for the legal industry, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) — ranked No. 65 on the Am Law 100 with a gross revenue of $869.6 million in 2024 — has announced plans to reduce 8% of its business support staff across both U.S. and international offices. The layoffs will affect roles in finance, pricing, knowledge management, and reception.

The decision comes as part of a broader business modernization initiative aimed at streamlining operations and realigning the firm’s resources for future growth.

Why Is BCLP Cutting Staff?

According to a report from American Lawyer, BCLP leadership disclosed that the firm spends approximately 2% more on business support staff than peer firms. During a recent partners’ call, management cited this cost discrepancy as a key factor driving the layoffs.

  
What
Where


BCLP released an official statement explaining the move:

“We are undergoing a broader business modernization program, which involves a series of strategic initiatives to streamline operations and appropriately reshape teams as we continue to support BCLP’s growth and client focus. The proposed changes will impact approximately 8% of the firm’s global business services population. We are offering enhanced redundancy packages and additional support for affected colleagues.”

Leadership’s Response

Steve Baumer, CEO of BCLP, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




“We recognize the impact changes like these can have on our people, and we do not take these decisions lightly. Our people remain at the heart of BCLP, and we are fully committed to supporting affected colleagues with care, fairness, and transparency throughout.”

Broader Industry Context

BCLP’s move reflects a growing trend among major law firms seeking to optimize costs amid changing client demands and market pressures. Despite high revenues, firms are facing:



  • Rising operational costs
  • Increased competition
  • Pressure to maintain profitability while embracing technology and lean staffing models

BCLP’s restructuring echoes similar efforts at other Am Law 100 firms that have either reduced staff, deferred hires, or restructured business operations in recent months.

Support for Affected Staff

The firm has committed to providing:

  • Enhanced redundancy packages
  • Career transition support
  • Fair and transparent communication throughout the process

What’s Next for BCLP?

While BCLP’s layoffs focus solely on business support staff at this stage, legal industry analysts will be watching closely to see whether further cost-cutting measures — or potential attorney layoffs — follow in the second half of 2025.

Conclusion

The legal services market continues to evolve rapidly, with firms like BCLP making difficult staffing decisions to adapt. As the industry shifts, support staff reductions may become more common, raising important questions about the future structure of major law firms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

Legal Runner/Personal Assistant

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Established Personal Injury Law Firm seeks a Legal Runner/Personal Assistant. It is a requirement...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-SC-Columbia

The Charleston Group is seeking a civil litigation paralegal.  A Certified North Carolina paral...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-SC-Columbia

The Charleston Group, a boutique, full-service business law and civil litigation law firm, is seekin...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

How Bankruptcy Is Becoming a Strategic Tool for Student Loan Borrowers Facing Wage Garnishment
Law Students

How Bankruptcy Is Becoming a Strategic Tool for Student Loan Borrowers Facing Wage Garnishment
California Supreme Court May Scrap Problematic New Bar Exam, Reinstate Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) Amid Mounting Criticism
Law Students

California Supreme Court May Scrap Problematic New Bar Exam, Reinstate Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) Amid Mounting Criticism
Georgia February 2025 Bar Exam Pass Rate Declines After 2024 High
Law Students

Georgia February 2025 Bar Exam Pass Rate Declines After 2024 High
Thousands of Attorneys Rally Nationwide in ‘Day of Action’ to Defend the Rule of Law
Biglaw

Thousands of Attorneys Rally Nationwide in ‘Day of Action’ to Defend the Rule of Law
Microsoft Drops Simpson Thacher Amid Trump Pro Bono Deal Fallout — A Watershed Moment for Biglaw
Breaking News

Microsoft Drops Simpson Thacher Amid Trump Pro Bono Deal Fallout — A Watershed Moment for Biglaw
Biglaw Revenues Surge in Q1 2025 Despite Slowing Demand: Rate Increases Drive Financial Gains insider trading
Breaking News

Biglaw Revenues Surge in Q1 2025 Despite Slowing Demand: Rate Increases Drive Financial Gains
Perkins Coie Outsmarts DOJ in Lawsuit Over Trump’s Executive Order: Amended Complaint Names Every Federal Agency
Legal News

Perkins Coie Outsmarts DOJ in Lawsuit Over Trump’s Executive Order: Amended Complaint Names Every Federal Agency
FASORP Targets Harvard Law Students With Misleading Emails Amid Law Review Write-On Season
Law Students

FASORP Targets Harvard Law Students With Misleading Emails Amid Law Review Write-On Season
Biglaw Firms Now Tied to Trump’s Police State Agenda After Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Cities
Legal News

Biglaw Firms Now Tied to Trump’s Police State Agenda After Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Cities
Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Shakes Up Biglaw Compensation with $300K First-Year Salaries
Law Firm Salary

Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Shakes Up Biglaw Compensation with $300K First-Year Salaries

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2025 The Top Legal Recruitment Firms in the United States: 2025 Edition

The legal industry is a competitive field where top talent and elite law firms seek the best possible matches. Whether you’re a recent law graduate, an associate looking for new opportunities, or a firm searching for top-tier legal professionals, finding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top