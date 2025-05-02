Law Students

California Supreme Court May Scrap Problematic New Bar Exam, Reinstate Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) Amid Mounting Criticism
Download PDF
The California Supreme Court is considering a major shift that could see the state’s recently overhauled bar exam abandoned as early as July 2025. The move follows widespread criticism of the February 2025 exam, which was plagued by technical and logistical problems.

In a 65-page petition filed Tuesday, the State Bar of California asked the state’s highest court to allow a return to the Multistate Bar Exam (MBE)—a widely used multiple-choice component produced by the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE). The petition also requested approval for scoring changes to compensate for the difficulties examinees faced in February.

February 2025 Bar Exam: A Troubled Rollout

The February exam marked California’s first attempt at a fully state-designed test. It excluded the national MBE entirely and was administered both remotely and in person.

  
The overhaul was expected to save the State Bar approximately $3.8 million annually by eliminating costs such as venue rentals. However, the exam’s debut was marred by:

  • Technical malfunctions
  • Logistical failures
  • Poorly vetted multiple-choice questions

Now, fixing these problems for the July 2025 exam is projected to cost at least $2.3 million more than anticipated.

Legal Community Calls for MBE Reinstatement

Many in California’s legal and academic communities have criticized the February exam and called for the return of the trusted MBE format.

Katie Moran, co-director of the Academic and Bar Exam Success Program at the University of San Francisco School of Law, has been one of the most vocal critics.
“After reading their petition, it is the most prudent thing to do given the number of issues with questions on the exam,” Moran stated.

The State Bar’s petition acknowledged the possibility that the California Supreme Court could mandate the MBE’s return to ensure that testing problems do not resurface in July.



Law School Deans Join the Push

Support for reinstating the MBE extends to California’s law school leadership:

  • Deans from 14 of the state’s 17 ABA-accredited law schools signed an April 25 letter to Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, urging the court to:
    • Use the MBE for the July 2025 exam
    • Publicly release all 200 multiple-choice questions used in February for review and accountability

State Bar’s Response and Proposed Reforms

The State Bar has pledged to improve the development and vetting process for multiple-choice questions. The July 2025 bar exam has already been ordered to be administered entirely in-person at testing centers.

A National Conference of Bar Examiners spokesperson confirmed that California must decide by June 10, 2025, if it wants to include the MBE in the July test.

What’s Next?

A spokesperson for the California Supreme Court stated Wednesday that the court had received the petition but had no comment yet. The State Bar also declined to provide additional remarks.

The legal community now waits to see whether California’s highest court will prioritize consistency, fairness, and quality by restoring the MBE or continue the experiment with a fully state-designed bar exam.

Key Takeaways

  • The California Supreme Court may reinstate the Multistate Bar Exam (MBE) in July 2025.
  • The February 2025 exam faced technical issues and question quality concerns.
  • Law school deans, legal academics, and test takers have widely criticized the new exam.
  • A decision must be made by June 10, 2025, to include the MBE in July’s exam.

