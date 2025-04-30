Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors Shakes Up Biglaw Compensation with $300K First-Year Salaries

Amid Legal Industry Uncertainty, Brewer Boosts Morale with Record-Breaking Salaries

As much of the legal industry continues to navigate political turbulence and economic uncertainty, one firm is delivering a refreshing dose of good news — and it’s coming with a massive paycheck.

Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors, the powerhouse litigation boutique that succeeded Bickel & Brewer, is bucking industry trends by offering first-year associates an unprecedented $300,000 starting salary. At a time when some firms are cutting costs or bending under regulatory scrutiny, Brewer is doubling down on top-tier talent and future-forward strategy.

Brewer’s Compensation Strategy: Paying Top Dollar for Top Talent

While most Am Law 100 firms continue to benchmark first-year associate pay at the market rate of $225,000, Brewer has consistently been ahead of the curve:

Since 2023 , the firm paid $250,000 to entry-level associates.

, the firm paid to entry-level associates. In 2025, that number jumps to $300,000, positioning the firm among the highest-paying legal employers in the country.

Brewer’s approach stands out in a competitive hiring landscape, particularly as the legal industry grapples with the ripple effects of Trump administration executive orders targeting major firms over diversity and client representation. Brewer appears undeterred, instead framing its compensation model as a key recruitment and retention strategy.

A Merit-Based System With Fast-Tracked Partnership Potential

Brewer doesn’t just reward longevity — it rewards results. The firm operates on a meritocracy-based compensation structure, with generous base salaries for experienced associates:

Third-Year Associates: $375,000

$375,000 Fourth and Fifth-Year Associates: $400,000–$450,000

$400,000–$450,000 Partnership Eligibility: As early as the fifth year of practice

This performance-driven culture, combined with clear advancement timelines, has helped Brewer attract high-caliber attorneys who thrive on challenge and high-stakes litigation.

Leveraging Legal Technology for High-Impact Outcomes

In a press release announcing the salary hike, founding partner William A. Brewer III emphasized the firm’s broader mission:

“Our firm strives to stay ahead of the curve – in terms of compensation, advocacy, and skills. Our aim is to recruit the best and brightest and give them the opportunity to work on precedent-setting matters. The bigger the stage, the better.”





The firm credits its ability to offer top-tier compensation to its aggressive litigation strategy, use of cutting-edge legal technologies, and successful outcomes in complex, high-profile cases. Brewer frequently takes on precedent-setting litigation, which translates to substantial client value — and, in turn, substantial employee rewards.

Brewer’s Compensation Philosophy vs. Industry Trends

While other firms are tightening budgets or restructuring bonuses in response to political and regulatory pressures, Brewer is choosing to invest more deeply in talent. The move stands in stark contrast to the trend of cost containment, hiring freezes, and performance-based layoffs plaguing firms across the Am Law spectrum.

In fact, the firm’s bold compensation model may serve as a blueprint for boutique litigation practices looking to compete with the financial firepower of Biglaw giants.

What’s Next for Brewer?

With salaries climbing and prestige rising, Brewer is poised for further strategic expansion. The firm has already signaled its ambition to increase national reach while maintaining its boutique focus on litigation and public affairs.

For young attorneys seeking both elite compensation and early responsibility, Brewer is becoming one of the most attractive landing spots in the legal market.

FAQs

What is Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors known for?

The firm is renowned for its complex litigation practice, precedent-setting cases, and a strong compensation model that rivals major Biglaw players.

How much does a first-year associate make at Brewer?

As of 2025, first-year associates start at $300,000, significantly above the standard market rate of $225,000.

How quickly can associates make partner at Brewer?

Associates may be eligible for partnership in as little as five years, depending on merit and performance.

Is Brewer affected by the Trump administration’s executive orders targeting law firms?

Unlike some larger firms, Brewer has not publicly bowed to political pressure, instead maintaining focus on talent acquisition and legal innovation.

How does Brewer compare to other Biglaw firms in terms of salary?

Brewer’s compensation surpasses most Am Law 100 firms, placing it among the highest-paying law firms for associates in the U.S.

