Fordham Law Launches In-House Counsel Institute for Mid-Career Lawyers in Partnership with DLA Piper

Fordham University School of Law is expanding its professional education offerings with the launch of a new In-House Counsel Institute, developed in collaboration with global law firm DLA Piper. Set to begin on September 5, 2025, the institute offers weekly online classes tailored for mid-career attorneys looking to sharpen their skills and advance their careers in corporate legal departments.

This new initiative reflects a growing trend among law schools and major law firms to invest in continuing legal education and professional development programs that address the unique challenges faced by in-house counsel in todayâ€™s complex legal environment.

What the Fordham In-House Counsel Institute Offers

The Fordham-DLA Piper In-House Counsel Institute is designed to deliver practical, high-impact training through a flexible online format. Key features of the program include:

Weekly Online Classes: Busy legal professionals can participate remotely without sacrificing their work commitments.

Busy legal professionals can participate remotely without sacrificing their work commitments. Real-World Focus: Courses will address practical issues faced by in-house lawyers, from compliance and corporate governance to litigation management and risk mitigation.

Expert Faculty: Instructors will include Fordham Law professors, DLA Piper attorneys, and experienced corporate counsel from leading companies.

Instructors will include Fordham Law professors, DLA Piper attorneys, and experienced corporate counsel from leading companies. Networking Opportunities: Participants will have opportunities to engage with peers and leaders across industries, building valuable professional relationships.

Career Advancement: The curriculum is specifically designed to equip lawyers with the strategic skills needed to move into more senior in-house roles, such as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, or Legal Operations Leader.

Why Fordham and DLA Piper Are Focusing on In-House Lawyers

The legal industry is seeing a significant shift toward the in-house legal model. Companies increasingly rely on robust internal legal teams to handle everything from regulatory compliance to cybersecurity threats. This trend has heightened the demand for specialized training tailored to the realities of working within a corporation.

By partnering with DLA Piper, Fordham Law School ensures that its curriculum stays current with market needs and draws on insights from one of the worldâ€™s largest law firms. DLA Piperâ€™s expertise spans industries and jurisdictions, offering participants a truly global perspective on corporate legal practice.

According to Fordham Law, this program reflects its broader commitment to bridging academic excellence with professional realities. The Institute is just the latest step in Fordham’s mission to offer dynamic and accessible educational programs for practicing lawyers.

Who Should Enroll?

The In-House Counsel Institute is ideal for:

Attorneys with 3 to 15 years of experience in private practice or corporate legal departments.

Lawyers seeking to transition from a law firm role into an in-house position.

Current in-house counsel aiming to enhance their strategic, business, and leadership skills.

. Mid-career professionals targeting executive-level legal roles.

Enrollment is open globally, allowing lawyers from any location to access Fordhamâ€™s expertise without needing to relocate or commute.

Broader Implications for the Legal Profession

Fordhamâ€™s new program reflects broader trends in legal education and professional development, including:

Increasing Specialization: Generalist legal education is no longer sufficient for many roles. Programs like this offer targeted learning for niche areas of practice.

Generalist legal education is no longer sufficient for many roles. Programs like this offer targeted learning for niche areas of practice. Emphasis on Business Acumen: In-house lawyers are expected not only to know the law but also to understand business strategy, operations, and financial risk.

Flexible Learning Models: Online and hybrid programs are becoming the norm, even for highly specialized fields like corporate law.

Online and hybrid programs are becoming the norm, even for highly specialized fields like corporate law. Lifelong Learning Culture: Todayâ€™s lawyers must continually update their skills to stay competitive amid technological disruption and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Conclusion: Fordham Law School Strengthens Its Leadership in Legal Education

With the launch of the In-House Counsel Institute, Fordham University School of Law further cements its reputation as an innovator in legal education. By collaborating with DLA Piper and designing a program specifically for mid-career lawyers, Fordham is helping to shape the future of corporate legal leadership â€” and giving lawyers everywhere a powerful new tool to advance their careers.

Classes begin September 5, 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to register early, as spots are expected to fill quickly.

