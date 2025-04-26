University of Chicago Law School Leads Nation in 2024 Federal Clerkship Placement

The University of Chicago Law School once again dominated the national rankings for federal clerkship placements, sending the highest percentage of 2024 graduates into these prestigious roles, according to newly released American Bar Association (ABA) employment data. This marks the fourth time in the past five years that Chicago Law has secured the top spotâ€”a remarkable demonstration of its consistent excellence in preparing graduates for elite legal positions.

University of Chicago’s Clerkship Success

In the 2024 cycle, more than 28% of the University of Chicagoâ€™s Juris Doctor (JD) graduates secured federal clerkships. This figure places Chicago 10 percentage points higher than every other law school except one, showcasing its unparalleled strength in placing students into these coveted positions within the federal judiciary.

Federal clerkships are year-long appointments where recent law graduates work closely with judges, assisting with legal research, opinion drafting, and case management. These roles are widely regarded as critical stepping stones for careers in judiciary roles, academia, elite litigation practices, and other prestigious sectors of the legal profession.

🔵 Quick Fact: Only 3.36% of all 2024 JD graduates nationwide landed federal clerkships, underscoring how competitive these positions are.

Top Law Schools for Federal Clerkships (Class of 2024)

Beyond the University of Chicago, several other law schools posted strong clerkship placement numbers:

Yale Law School : Just over 26% of graduates entered federal clerkships.

: Just over of graduates entered federal clerkships. Harvard Law School : More than 18% of the graduating class secured clerkships.

: More than of the graduating class secured clerkships. Stanford Law School : 17.59% of graduates went into clerkships.

: of graduates went into clerkships. University of Notre Dame Law School: 17.11% clerkship placement rate.

Full List: Top 15 Law Schools by Federal Clerkship Placement, Class of 2024

Why Federal Clerkships Are So Prestigious

Federal judicial clerkships are among the most sought-after positions for new law graduates for several reasons:

Career Advancement : Clerkship experience is often required for prestigious academic posts and is highly valued by top law firms and government agencies.

: Clerkship experience is often required for prestigious academic posts and is highly valued by top law firms and government agencies. Mentorship : Working closely with judges provides unparalleled insights into litigation strategies, judicial decision-making, and the inner workings of the court system.

: Working closely with judges provides unparalleled insights into litigation strategies, judicial decision-making, and the inner workings of the court system. Networking: Clerks build relationships with influential members of the legal community, enhancing career opportunities for years to come.

Despite their value, clerkships remain extremely difficult to secure. In 2024, out of 38,937 ABA-accredited law graduates, only 1,310 obtained federal clerkships. The top 10 law schools alone produced more than one-third of all clerks nationally, showing how concentrated these opportunities are among the most elite institutions.

Impact of Federal Employment Cuts on Clerkships

Although the Trump administration froze or eliminated over 2,000 federal legal internships and entry-level positions at the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies in early 2024, those cuts did not extend to the federal judiciary. Federal clerkships remained intact, preserving one of the few prestigious pathways still fully available to recent law school graduates despite broader government hiring reductions.

How Class Size Affects Clerkship Rates

While Chicago and Yale lead the rankings, their relatively small graduating classes play a role in their higher clerkship percentages:

University of Chicago Law School : 199 JD graduates

: 199 JD graduates Yale Law School: 215 JD graduates

By comparison, Harvard Law School, with a class of 622 JD graduates, had the largest absolute number of clerks at 112, nearly doubling its clerkship output compared to the previous year. However, its larger class size means the overall percentage is lower compared to smaller institutions.

Conclusion

The University of Chicago Law Schoolâ€™s consistent dominance in federal clerkship placements highlights the institutionâ€™s ability to cultivate outstanding legal talent year after year. For prospective law students aiming for a prestigious clerkshipâ€”and the doors it opensâ€”Chicago Law remains a top destination.

As competition intensifies across the legal job market, clerkship success is increasingly a key differentiator for the most ambitious young lawyers. Choosing a law school with a proven track record of federal clerkship placement can significantly shape a graduate’s career trajectory.

FAQs

What is a federal judicial clerkship?

A federal clerkship is a one- to two-year position assisting a federal judge with legal research, opinion writing, and case analysis. It is highly prestigious and can significantly boost a young lawyer’s career.

Why do federal clerkships matter?

Federal clerkships provide unparalleled professional experience, mentorship opportunities, and open doors to elite jobs in academia, the judiciary, BigLaw firms, and public service.

Which law school had the highest number of federal clerkships in 2024?

Harvard Law School had the highest number of federal clerks (112), although the University of Chicago Law School had the highest percentage of its graduates obtaining clerkships.

How competitive are federal clerkships?

Extremely. Only 3.36% of all 2024 JD graduates landed a federal clerkship. The top 10 law schools produced more than a third of all clerks nationwide.

Did the Trump administrationâ€™s hiring freeze affect federal clerkships?

No. While internships and entry-level jobs at federal agencies were reduced, federal clerkships in the judiciary were not impacted.

