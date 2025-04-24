American Bar Association Sues U.S. Justice Department, Alleging Retaliatory Termination of Grants Over Trump Criticism

The lawsuit accuses the DOJ of political retaliation and First Amendment violations, escalating tensions between the ABA and the Trump administration.

Introduction: A Legal Battle with Constitutional Stakes

In a bold move underscoring escalating tensions between the legal profession and the executive branch, the American Bar Association (ABA) filed a lawsuit on April 24, 2025, against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The suit, lodged in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that the DOJ unlawfully canceled $3.2 million in federal grants in retaliation for the ABA’s vocal criticism of the Trump administration.

The ABA contends that this cancellation constitutes a clear violation of its First Amendment rights, as the funding cut came on the heels of political statements the organization made about federal policy rollbacks and threats to the rule of law.

What Prompted the Lawsuit?

The ABA is seeking immediate relief through a temporary restraining order to prevent the DOJ and Attorney General Pam Bondi from terminating the grants. The funding in question has historically supported training for lawyers representing survivors of domestic and sexual violence—a mission the ABA has championed for decades through its partnership with the DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women.

Timeline of Key Events:

April 10, 2025: DOJ terminates $3.2M in grants.

DOJ terminates $3.2M in grants. April 11, 2025: ABA sues DOJ in federal court.

ABA sues DOJ in federal court. April 11, 2025: President Trump issues an executive order aimed at reviewing the ABA’s accreditation powers.

President Trump issues an executive order aimed at reviewing the ABA’s accreditation powers. March 2025: Pam Bondi threatens ABA’s accreditation authority due to suspended DEI standards.

Political Retaliation or Administrative Reform?

According to the lawsuit, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a memo just one day before the grant termination, instructing DOJ staff to avoid all ABA events. He accused the organization of advancing “activist causes contrary to the Department’s mission.” The ABA sees this as part of a larger campaign of political retaliation.

This isn’t the first time the ABA has faced backlash from the Trump administration:

In February , the ABA sued to block funding cuts to foreign aid groups.

, the ABA sued to block funding cuts to foreign aid groups. In March , a Trump spokesperson dismissed the ABA as a “snooty” group of “leftist lawyers” after it criticized federal agency rollbacks.

, a Trump spokesperson dismissed the ABA as a “snooty” group of “leftist lawyers” after it criticized federal agency rollbacks. On April 11, Trump issued a separate executive order instructing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to reevaluate the ABA’s role as an accrediting body for law schools.

The Bigger Picture: What’s at Stake?

The lawsuit represents more than just a funding dispute—it challenges the government’s ability to retaliate against criticism from independent legal institutions. With nearly 150,000 members, the ABA plays a pivotal role in legal ethics, training, and accreditation.

If successful, the lawsuit could reaffirm constitutional protections for professional organizations that criticize government policy. If unsuccessful, it could embolden efforts to politicize federal funding and regulatory oversight.

The Human Cost: ABA Layoffs and Program Cuts

Beyond the courtroom, the funding cuts have already inflicted damage. According to the ABA’s filing:

The organization has lost nearly $69 million in federal grants .

. More than 300 staff members have been laid off .

. Critical legal training programs for domestic violence survivors are at risk of collapse.

These impacts raise questions about who suffers when legal institutions are defunded for political reasons.

Legal Community Reacts

While neither the DOJ nor the ABA immediately responded to press inquiries, legal scholars and advocacy groups have begun weighing in. Many have expressed concern that this marks a dangerous precedent of retaliatory governance and an effort to weaken checks on executive power through institutional defunding.

Conclusion: A Test for the Rule of Law

The ABA’s lawsuit represents a critical inflection point in the relationship between the legal profession and the federal government. It raises constitutional questions about free speech, the independence of accrediting bodies, and the appropriate role of professional organizations in political discourse.

As the case proceeds, it could set important legal precedents about how far the government can go to punish dissent—especially from the nation’s most influential legal institution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the American Bar Association (ABA)?

A: The ABA is a national organization of lawyers and legal professionals dedicated to setting academic and ethical standards for the legal profession. It also serves as a federally recognized accreditor for U.S. law schools.

Q2: Why did the DOJ terminate the ABA’s grants?

A: The DOJ claims the ABA engaged in activist activities that contradict its mission. The ABA believes the termination was retaliatory following its criticism of Trump administration policies.

Q3: What are the grants used for?

A: The $3.2 million in DOJ grants funded legal training programs for attorneys and judges handling cases involving survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Q4: What constitutional issues are at play?

A: The ABA argues that the DOJ’s actions violate the First Amendment, specifically the protection against government retaliation for free speech.

Q5: How could this affect law school accreditation?

A: The Trump administration’s executive order may lead to a review—and potential revocation—of the ABA’s authority to accredit law schools, particularly in light of its past diversity requirements.

