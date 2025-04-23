The Rise of Civil Courage in BigLaw: Defending the Rule of Law Under Attack

Introduction: When Lawyers Become Leaders for Democracy

As the rule of law bends under pressure from the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive tactics, the legal community faces a defining moment. While some attorneys remain frozen in disbelief, others are standing tall—risking their careers and reputations to defend democracy. One of the most courageous voices among them is Rachel A. Cohen, a former associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

BigLaw Under Siege: Trump’s Unprecedented Threats

Since the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, his administration has escalated efforts to manipulate and intimidate the legal profession. From targeting law firms that challenge his executive orders to issuing threats to revoke funding, the administration has redefined the battleground for lawyers—not in the courtroom, but in their firms and inboxes.

Rachel Cohen’s Story: From BigLaw Associate to Civil Courage Honoree

Rachel Cohen wasn’t just another finance associate. Just weeks before submitting her resignation, Cohen galvanized nearly 2,000 of her peers to sign a groundbreaking open letter demanding that BigLaw leaders defend the rule of law. Her email resignation—sent firmwide to Skadden—was a bold plea for leadership: “We do not have time. It is now or it is never.”

Key Actions by Cohen:

Organized a mass associate letter condemning Trump’s interference.

Issued a firmwide resignation conditional on Skadden taking a stand.

Testified before a congressional panel about Trump’s coercive tactics.

Continues to rally legal professionals to act in defense of democratic institutions.

Skadden ultimately accepted her resignation. Soon after, the firm’s quiet compliance with Trump’s demands made headlines—adding weight to Cohen’s warnings.

Honoring Courage: The RCCF Civil Courage Awards

The Rosenstrasse Civil Courage Foundation (RCCF) recognizes extraordinary acts of bravery. Inspired by historic resistance movements and democratic values, the RCCF honors individuals who protect freedom at great personal risk. Cohen has received one of its 2025 Civil Courage Awards.

This year’s honorees include:

Rachel Cohen , for mobilizing BigLaw associates and resigning in protest of institutional complicity.

, for mobilizing BigLaw associates and resigning in protest of institutional complicity. Nikki Fried, attorney and Chair of Florida’s Democratic Party, was arrested for protesting anti-demonstration laws supporting reproductive rights.

These awards validate that courage isn’t just for politicians or activists—it’s for lawyers in boardrooms and offices across America.

Why This Matters: The Legal Profession as a Democratic Pillar

Cohen’s actions highlight a profound truth: the legal profession is one of democracy’s last lines of defense. Attorneys must do more than advise—they must advocate when the system itself is under attack.

How You Can Take a Stand:

Speak out : Use your platform to call out abuses of power.

: Use your platform to call out abuses of power. Organize : Connect with like-minded professionals to amplify your message.

: Connect with like-minded professionals to amplify your message. Resist normalization : Reject policies and executive actions that undermine legal ethics.

: Reject policies and executive actions that undermine legal ethics. Participate: Join events like the National Law Day of Action.

Attend the Civil Courage Awards Reception

The RCCF will host its annual awards reception on Thursday, May 1, at the Washington, D.C., offices of Covington & Burling. The event—coinciding with the National Law Day of Action—is both a celebration of courage and a call to action for the legal community.

📍 Event Details:

Location : Covington & Burling, Washington, D.C.

: Covington & Burling, Washington, D.C. Time : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Date : May 1, 2025

: May 1, 2025 Reserve Your Ticket Here

Conclusion: Will You Rise to the Moment?

Rachel Cohen’s story is a rallying cry to attorneys nationwide. When institutions falter, individuals must step forward. The legal profession cannot afford silence in the face of tyranny. Whether you’re a first-year associate or a senior partner, your voice matters now more than ever.

FAQs

What is the Rosenstrasse Civil Courage Foundation (RCCF)?

The RCCF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring individuals who show extraordinary bravery in defending democracy and human rights.

Why did Rachel Cohen resign from Skadden?

Cohen resigned after Skadden failed to condemn Trump’s actions against law firms. Her resignation followed her efforts to organize fellow associates to take a stand.

What is the significance of National Law Day of Action?

It is a coordinated nationwide event where legal professionals gather to demonstrate support for the rule of law and protest political overreach.

