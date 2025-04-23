Lawyers

The Rise of Civil Courage in BigLaw: Defending the Rule of Law Under Attack
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Introduction: When Lawyers Become Leaders for Democracy

As the rule of law bends under pressure from the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive tactics, the legal community faces a defining moment. While some attorneys remain frozen in disbelief, others are standing tall—risking their careers and reputations to defend democracy. One of the most courageous voices among them is Rachel A. Cohen, a former associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

BigLaw Under Siege: Trump’s Unprecedented Threats

Since the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, his administration has escalated efforts to manipulate and intimidate the legal profession. From targeting law firms that challenge his executive orders to issuing threats to revoke funding, the administration has redefined the battleground for lawyers—not in the courtroom, but in their firms and inboxes.

Rachel Cohen’s Story: From BigLaw Associate to Civil Courage Honoree

Rachel Cohen wasn’t just another finance associate. Just weeks before submitting her resignation, Cohen galvanized nearly 2,000 of her peers to sign a groundbreaking open letter demanding that BigLaw leaders defend the rule of law. Her email resignation—sent firmwide to Skadden—was a bold plea for leadership: “We do not have time. It is now or it is never.”

  
What
Where


Key Actions by Cohen:

  • Organized a mass associate letter condemning Trump’s interference.
  • Issued a firmwide resignation conditional on Skadden taking a stand.
  • Testified before a congressional panel about Trump’s coercive tactics.
  • Continues to rally legal professionals to act in defense of democratic institutions.

Skadden ultimately accepted her resignation. Soon after, the firm’s quiet compliance with Trump’s demands made headlines—adding weight to Cohen’s warnings.

Honoring Courage: The RCCF Civil Courage Awards

The Rosenstrasse Civil Courage Foundation (RCCF) recognizes extraordinary acts of bravery. Inspired by historic resistance movements and democratic values, the RCCF honors individuals who protect freedom at great personal risk. Cohen has received one of its 2025 Civil Courage Awards.

This year’s honorees include:

  • Rachel Cohen, for mobilizing BigLaw associates and resigning in protest of institutional complicity.
  • Nikki Fried, attorney and Chair of Florida’s Democratic Party, was arrested for protesting anti-demonstration laws supporting reproductive rights.

These awards validate that courage isn’t just for politicians or activists—it’s for lawyers in boardrooms and offices across America.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Why This Matters: The Legal Profession as a Democratic Pillar

Cohen’s actions highlight a profound truth: the legal profession is one of democracy’s last lines of defense. Attorneys must do more than advise—they must advocate when the system itself is under attack.

How You Can Take a Stand:

  • Speak out: Use your platform to call out abuses of power.
  • Organize: Connect with like-minded professionals to amplify your message.
  • Resist normalization: Reject policies and executive actions that undermine legal ethics.
  • Participate: Join events like the National Law Day of Action.

Attend the Civil Courage Awards Reception

The RCCF will host its annual awards reception on Thursday, May 1, at the Washington, D.C., offices of Covington & Burling. The event—coinciding with the National Law Day of Action—is both a celebration of courage and a call to action for the legal community.



📍 Event Details:

  • Location: Covington & Burling, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Date: May 1, 2025
  • Reserve Your Ticket Here

Conclusion: Will You Rise to the Moment?

Rachel Cohen’s story is a rallying cry to attorneys nationwide. When institutions falter, individuals must step forward. The legal profession cannot afford silence in the face of tyranny. Whether you’re a first-year associate or a senior partner, your voice matters now more than ever.

FAQs

What is the Rosenstrasse Civil Courage Foundation (RCCF)?
The RCCF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring individuals who show extraordinary bravery in defending democracy and human rights.

Why did Rachel Cohen resign from Skadden?
Cohen resigned after Skadden failed to condemn Trump’s actions against law firms. Her resignation followed her efforts to organize fellow associates to take a stand.

What is the significance of National Law Day of Action?
It is a coordinated nationwide event where legal professionals gather to demonstrate support for the rule of law and protest political overreach.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Senior Board Analyst

USA-CA-San Francisco

  $127,400.00 - $154,024.00 Annually Position Summary Under general direction of the S...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-New Bedford

The law office of Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes. is an Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm that assists c...

Apply now

General Counsel

USA-CA-West Hills

General Counsel / Vice President Company Profile: Electro Rent is a leading global provider o...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Law Students Are Refusing to Work for Capitulating Firms—And They’re Right
Law Students

Law Students Are Refusing to Work for Capitulating Firms—And They’re Right
Biglaw Tightens Its Grip on the Legal Market as Clients Struggle With Rising Rates
Breaking News

Biglaw Tightens Its Grip on the Legal Market as Clients Struggle With Rising Rates
Democratic Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Major U.S. Law Firms Over Controversial Trump Deals
Legal News

Democratic Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Major U.S. Law Firms Over Controversial Trump Deals
The Rise of Civil Courage in BigLaw: Defending the Rule of Law Under Attack
Lawyers

The Rise of Civil Courage in BigLaw: Defending the Rule of Law Under Attack
Harvard University Sues Trump Administration Over $2.3 Billion Federal Funding Freeze
Law Students

Harvard University Sues Trump Administration Over $2.3 Billion Federal Funding Freeze
Federal Judge Rules Trump-Era Passport Policy for Trans and Nonbinary Americans Likely Unconstitutional — But Stops Short of Nationwide Ban
Legal News

Federal Judge Rules Trump-Era Passport Policy for Trans and Nonbinary Americans Likely Unconstitutional — But Stops Short of Nationwide Ban
Elite Law Schools Accelerate OCI: What Early Law Firm Recruiting Means for Students and BigLaw
Law Students

Elite Law Schools Accelerate OCI: What Early Law Firm Recruiting Means for Students and BigLaw
NYU Law Faculty Takes a Stand Against Executive Overreach: A Blueprint for Legal Resistance
Breaking News

NYU Law Faculty Takes a Stand Against Executive Overreach: A Blueprint for Legal Resistance
International Students Fight Back as Trump-Era Deportation Wave Sparks Legal Chaos
Law Students

International Students Fight Back as Trump-Era Deportation Wave Sparks Legal Chaos
Reed Smith Abandons DEI Program Amid EEOC Scrutiny: What the Rebrand Really Means for Law Firm Diversity
Breaking News

Reed Smith Abandons DEI Program Amid EEOC Scrutiny: What the Rebrand Really Means for Law Firm Diversity

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2025 The Top Legal Recruitment Firms in the United States: 2025 Edition

The legal industry is a competitive field where top talent and elite law firms seek the best possible matches. Whether you’re a recent law graduate, an associate looking for new opportunities, or a firm searching for top-tier legal professionals, finding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top