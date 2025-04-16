Big Law in Turmoil: Surge of Resignations as Trump Administration Targets Major Firms

Introduction: Legal Integrity Under Fire

The American legal industry is facing a crisis of conscience. As former President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its retaliatory campaign against major U.S. law firms, resignations, internal protests, and widespread unease have gripped BigLaw. Once-powerful institutions now find themselves caught in the crosshairs of executive overreach—and many attorneys are refusing to stay silent.

Trump’s Legal Offensive: A Campaign of Retaliation

In early 2025, the Trump administration launched a coordinated legal assault targeting high-profile firms with histories of litigation or investigative work related to the former president. Measures include:

Revocation of federal security clearances

Cancellation of government contracts

Mandated disclosure of firm affiliations and past representations

DOJ and EEOC-led investigations into DEI policies

Among the law firms directly affected are:

Covington & Burling

Jenner & Block

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Perkins Coie

Susman Godfrey

WilmerHale

The goal? Punish firms for perceived political opposition and force compliance through legal and economic pressure.

A Split Response: Legal Challenges vs. Concessions

The legal community’s response has been starkly divided. Some firms have chosen to fight back in court, while others have sought to avoid confrontation by entering controversial agreements with the administration.

Firms Fighting Back:

Perkins Coie , WilmerHale , and Jenner & Block have filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the executive orders, arguing that the actions violate First Amendment protections, due process rights, and principles of attorney-client privilege.

, , and have filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the executive orders, arguing that the actions violate First Amendment protections, due process rights, and principles of attorney-client privilege. These lawsuits have drawn support from law professors, bar associations, and civil liberties groups.

Firms Yielding to Pressure:

Others have chosen compliance in exchange for regulatory leniency. Notable examples include:

Paul, Weiss committed $40 million in pro bono services to administration-aligned causes, prompting the withdrawal of orders targeting the firm.

committed to administration-aligned causes, prompting the withdrawal of orders targeting the firm. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom pledged $100 million in pro bono work , dismantled internal diversity initiatives, and ceased advocacy work on progressive legal issues.

pledged , dismantled internal diversity initiatives, and ceased advocacy work on progressive legal issues. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the oldest law firm in New York City, similarly committed $100 million in support to causes favored by the administration.

Internal Resistance: Resignations and Ethical Uprisings

These capitulations have not gone unchallenged within the firms themselves. Across BigLaw, attorneys are pushing back—some publicly, others by walking away.

High-Profile Resignations:

At Skadden , associate Rachel Cohen published an internal memo condemning the firm’s actions before being terminated. Associates Brenna Trout Frey and Thomas Sipp soon followed with their own resignations.

, associate published an internal memo condemning the firm’s actions before being terminated. Associates and soon followed with their own resignations. At Cadwalader, dozens of attorneys have quietly exited in protest, citing discomfort with the firm’s cooperation and the optics of aligning with politically charged causes.

Growing Dissent:

At several firms, attorneys have initiated internal petitions and debates urging leadership to reconsider concessions.

Anonymous letters shared with The National Law Journal describe “an atmosphere of fear, confusion, and moral compromise” among associates and partners alike.

Government Pressure: Investigations and Oversight

The administration has also empowered federal agencies to investigate firms it perceives as hostile. These efforts include:

EEOC Investigations into law firm hiring, promotion, and DEI practices

into law firm hiring, promotion, and DEI practices DOJ reviews of law firms’ advocacy for voting rights, LGBTQ+ protections, and reproductive freedom

of law firms’ advocacy for voting rights, LGBTQ+ protections, and reproductive freedom Scrutiny of pro bono litigation involving civil rights or environmental cases

These steps have triggered concerns that the government is weaponizing its oversight authority to coerce political alignment from the private legal sector.

Backlash from Academia and the Bar

Legal academics and professional associations are pushing back. Highlights include:

Over 80 law school deans signed an open letter warning that recent actions threaten the independence of the legal profession.

signed an open letter warning that recent actions threaten the independence of the legal profession. The American Bar Association condemned the use of executive orders to punish firms for their client choices and policy positions.

condemned the use of executive orders to punish firms for their client choices and policy positions. Student organizations from Harvard Law, Yale Law, and Stanford Law have staged protests and called on firms to stand firm against coercion.

Broader Implications: A Profession at a Crossroads

This crisis signals a pivotal shift in the identity and values of the legal profession. Attorneys are increasingly being forced to weigh:

Professional loyalty vs. ethical integrity

Client representation vs. political compliance

Firm culture vs. personal values

As the legal field grapples with these dilemmas, one thing is clear: silence and neutrality are no longer viable options.

Conclusion: The Fight for Legal Integrity Has Begun

The Trump administration’s crackdown on law firms has ignited a legal and ethical reckoning. While some firms choose quiet capitulation, others—and the attorneys within them—are rising to defend the foundational principles of justice, free representation, and the rule of law.

The decisions made in this moment will shape the legal industry for decades to come. Will the profession choose courage—or compromise?

FAQs

Q: Why is the Trump administration targeting law firms?

A: The administration alleges that firms previously investigated or opposed Trump through litigation or advocacy are politically biased. Many see the actions as retaliatory and unconstitutional.

Q: What are the pro bono agreements being made?

A: Several firms have pledged tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in pro bono work on causes aligned with the Trump administration, reportedly to avoid legal or regulatory action.

Q: How are attorneys responding?

A: Some have resigned in protest or published public criticisms. Others remain at their firms but are organizing internal resistance or calling for leadership accountability.

Q: What does this mean for law students and junior attorneys?

A: Many are reevaluating where they want to work based on a firm’s response to these pressures, prioritizing values like independence, justice, and civil rights.

Q: Are these executive orders being challenged in court?

A: Yes. Firms like Perkins Coie and WilmerHale are suing the federal government, arguing that the orders violate constitutional rights and professional standards.

