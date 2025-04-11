Willkie Farr’s Longest-Serving Lawyer Walks Out Over Trump Settlement—and He Won’t Be the Last

Joseph Baio has left Willkie Farr & Gallagher after 47 years. A former executive committee member and most recently senior counsel, Baio’s departure from the firm he helped shape over nearly half a century signals more than just a changing of the guard—it marks a breaking point in Biglaw’s quiet crisis of conscience.

The trigger? Willkie Farr’s highly controversial decision to provide former President Donald Trump with $100 million in pro bono legal services as part of a settlement agreement—an arrangement many see as a capitulation to political pressure and a betrayal of the firm’s integrity.

A Legacy Departed: Joseph Baio’s Defining Stand

Leaving a firm after five decades is no small decision. For Baio, it was a matter of principle. In a statement to the current executive committee, he made his position unmistakably clear: he was leaving to “join the fight against governmental tyranny, unconstitutional decrees and social injustice, particularly at this critical time.”

The words carry the weight of someone who’s seen decades of legal and political change and decided this was a moment that required a line in the sand. In a legal industry that increasingly seems to prioritize risk mitigation over moral clarity, Baio’s exit stands out as a rare moment of defiance—and a potent reminder of what legal ethics are supposed to mean.

The First Major Name, But Not the Last

While a growing number of associates have walked out over their firms’ Trump-related concessions, and law students from top schools are openly rebuffing recruiting overtures from firms they’ve dubbed the “Order of the Obsequious,” Baio is the most senior figure yet to make a break. But all signs point to a broader trend quietly taking shape.

Many partners are weighing their own exits—but unlike Baio, who as senior counsel had the flexibility to leave without upending a large practice, most Biglaw partners must coordinate complex transitions for their clients and books of business. Those processes take time—and discretion.

Behind the Curtain: Quiet Client Revolts and Strategic Exits

Above the Law has already learned that corporate clients are voicing concern over firms that signed the Trump settlements, with some preparing to take their business elsewhere. These clients see the settlements not as pragmatic decisions but as red flags—signs that their law firms are unwilling or unable to stand firm when it counts.

And when clients start looking for new representation with stronger spines—or at least fewer political entanglements—partners will follow. Not just out of moral conviction but to preserve client relationships and revenue.

Expect More “Next Chapter” Announcements Soon

Most partners won’t issue statements like Baio’s. The majority will opt for discretion, quietly negotiating lateral moves that keep them—and their clients—out of the headlines. Publicly tying a departure to political settlements is risky, especially for lawyers trying to stay off the radar of an increasingly unpredictable regulatory landscape.

But over the coming quarters, the legal industry should brace for a wave of lateral announcements. When you see a flood of LinkedIn posts that begin with “Thrilled to announce my next chapter,” it’s worth remembering the context. These are not just career moves—they’re escapes from the fallout of Trump-era legal capitulations.

The Long Road to Realignment

Finding a new firm isn’t just about fit or culture anymore. For partners leaving Willkie, Skadden, and other firms involved in the Trump settlements, it’s about finding a platform that won’t subject them—or their clients—to the same reputational damage. That narrows the options and lengthens the timeline.

These transitions are happening, just mostly out of sight. But make no mistake: Baio’s dramatic exit isn’t an outlier—it’s a signpost for what’s to come.

