Law Students

The 2025 U.S. News Law School Rankings Debacle: Two Lists, One Mess, and a T14 Shake-Up
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Chaos Reigns: U.S. News Releases Two Conflicting 2025 Law School Rankings

The 2025 U.S. News & World Report law school rankings have officially been released—but in true U.S. News fashion, the rollout wasn’t without confusion, drama, and outright absurdity. Instead of one authoritative list, legal education observers were greeted with two separate rankings posted on two different pages of the U.S. News website, both mysteriously carrying the same timestamp: 9:00 p.m. EST.

Which one is correct? That’s still up for debate.

If you’re wondering whether this is a one-time glitch or a symptom of broader issues with the U.S. News rankings methodology, you’re not alone. Given the fierce criticism of these rankings from top law schools over the past two years, this dual-list blunder couldn’t come at a worse time.

  
What
Where


Here’s the (Maybe Accurate?) 2025 U.S. News T14 Law School Rankings

For now, we’ll focus on the version posted to the U.S. News Best Law Schools site. While the rankings might change (again), this is the list that appeared as of 9:00 p.m. EST:

RankLaw SchoolChange
1Stanford University
1Yale University
3University of Chicago
4University of Virginia
5University of Pennsylvania+1
6Duke University-2
6Harvard University-2
8New York University+1
8/9?University of Michigan+1 / –
10Columbia University-2
12UC Berkeley
13UCLA
14Cornell University
14Georgetown University

Yes, you read that right: Michigan appears twice—once tied for 8th and again potentially listed at 9th, depending on which version you’re viewing. Meanwhile, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is completely missing from the list. Was it pushed out of the Top 14, or forgotten altogether? U.S. News hasn’t clarified.

Major Takeaways: Winners, Losers, and WTF Moments

🎓 The #1 Tie Lives On: Yale and Stanford Still Rule

For the second year in a row, Stanford and Yale share the No. 1 spot. This isn’t a huge surprise given their longstanding prestige, but it’s notable that Yale has yet to reclaim sole possession of the top after its boycott of U.S. News in 2022.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




🔺 UVA and Penn Surge

The University of Virginia holds strong at No. 4, marking another year in the elite tier. Penn Carey Law continues its steady rise, now ranked 5th—its highest showing in recent memory.

🔻 Harvard, Duke, Columbia Slide

Harvard Law School now shares the No. 6 spot with Duke, both down two places from last year. Columbia falls two spots to No. 10. These drops may reflect shifting emphasis in the U.S. News methodology, particularly around employment, bar passage, and debt metrics.



⚠️ NYU Creeps Up; Michigan Doubles Up

NYU inches upward, while Michigan Law somehow holds two seats at the table. This bizarre duplication calls into question the accuracy of the data—especially considering that Michigan’s placement changes depending on which U.S. News page you’re looking at.

🤯 Where’s Northwestern?

Northwestern’s absence from the Top 14 is either a stunning fall—or a publishing error. Given that Michigan may have been mistakenly duplicated, some suspect Northwestern was accidentally overwritten in the formatting process.

The T14 Becomes the “Tied 14”

This year’s rankings redefine the “T14” in more ways than one. We see significant shifts in who’s up and who’s down, but there’s also a literal tie at the bottom: Cornell and Georgetown now share the 14th spot. In the 2025 edition, T14 might as well stand for “Tied 14.”

What Went Wrong with the 2025 U.S. News Rankings?

The release of two different rankings suggests a fundamental failure in quality control—not exactly confidence-inspiring for law schools, students, or employers relying on these figures for major decisions.

While U.S. News has updated its methodology in recent years to include more weight on employment outcomes, bar passage rates, and indebtedness, this latest snafu underscores longstanding concerns over transparency and reliability.

Final Thoughts: Should We Still Care About U.S. News Rankings?

As the legal education community continues to debate the relevance of U.S. News rankings, the 2025 edition raises more questions than answers. With top schools having previously withdrawn from participation (only to quietly re-engage), and now with basic publishing inconsistencies, it’s fair to ask: Are these rankings still a valid benchmark?

Until a more transparent, consistent system is developed, U.S. News will likely remain the default—but the credibility gap is growing, and 2025 may be remembered as the year that broke the camel’s back.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-NY-Westbury

Busy personal injury practice is seeking an experience Paralegal. Candidate should have experience h...

Apply now

SENIOR REGIONAL COUNSEL

USA-IL-Springfield

Location:   Springfield, IL, US, 62701-1222 Job Requisition ID:  44689 ...

Apply now

Research and Brief Writing Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

About Us: Join our team at York Law Firm and be an advocate for elder abuse and wrongful death vict...

Apply now

Defense Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Lancaster

Full job description  Defense Litigation Attorney Hiring Urgency: ASAP  About the...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Lawyers Rebel Against Trump Executive Orders Targeting Law Firms
Biglaw

Biglaw Lawyers Rebel Against Trump Executive Orders Targeting Law Firms
Ballard Spahr Hit with Discrimination Lawsuit Over Alleged Disability, Gender Bias: Former Attorney Claims Firing Followed Medical Leave
Legal News

Ballard Spahr Hit with Discrimination Lawsuit Over Alleged Disability, Gender Bias: Former Attorney Claims Firing Followed Medical Leave
The 2025 U.S. News Law School Rankings Debacle: Two Lists, One Mess, and a T14 Shake-Up
Law Students

The 2025 U.S. News Law School Rankings Debacle: Two Lists, One Mess, and a T14 Shake-Up
Lewis Brisbois Faces Ongoing Turmoil: Attorney Exodus, Leadership Shakeup, and Delayed Compensation Undermine Morale
Law Firm Salary

Lewis Brisbois Faces Ongoing Turmoil: Attorney Exodus, Leadership Shakeup, and Delayed Compensation Undermine Morale
Biglaw Under Siege: Trump’s Retaliatory Executive Orders, Law Firm Capitulation, and the Professors Who Refuse to Fold
Breaking News

Biglaw Under Siege: Trump’s Retaliatory Executive Orders, Law Firm Capitulation, and the Professors Who Refuse to Fold
Several Hundred Law Professors File Amicus Brief Defending Biglaw Firms Against Trump’s Executive Order Attacks
Law Students

Several Hundred Law Professors File Amicus Brief Defending Biglaw Firms Against Trump’s Executive Order Attacks
Top Law Firms Strike Back: WilmerHale, Perkins Coie, and Jenner & Block Challenge Trump Executive Orders
Legal News

Top Law Firms Strike Back: WilmerHale, Perkins Coie, and Jenner & Block Challenge Trump Executive Orders
Trump Targets Big Law Firms: WilmerHale and Jenner Sue, Skadden and Milbank Cut Deals
Breaking News

Trump Targets Big Law Firms: WilmerHale and Jenner Sue, Skadden and Milbank Cut Deals

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2025 The Top Legal Recruitment Firms in the United States: 2025 Edition

The legal industry is a competitive field where top talent and elite law firms seek the best possible matches. Whether you’re a recent law graduate, an associate looking for new opportunities, or a firm searching for top-tier legal professionals, finding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top