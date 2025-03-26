ABA and Bar Associations Unite Against Trump’s Targeting of Legal Professionals

In an unprecedented show of unity, more than 50 state, local, and national bar associations have issued a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump’s escalating campaign to punish lawyers for representing disfavored clients and judges for issuing rulings he opposes.

Led by the American Bar Association (ABA), the statement released Wednesday warns that recent moves by the Trump administration pose a direct threat to the integrity and independence of the legal profession.

“We will not stay silent,” the coalition declared. “We reject any effort to transform the legal profession into something that rewards allegiance to political power and punishes dissent.” What

A Broad Legal Coalition Pushes Back Against Retaliation

The joint statement includes signatories from a wide range of organizations, including:

New York City Bar Association

Chicago Bar Association

Boston Bar Association

Hispanic National Bar Association

National Association of Women Lawyers

National LGBTQ+ Bar Association

These groups represent thousands of attorneys across the United States, cutting across geography, practice areas, and demographic lines. Their coordinated response signals deep concern over recent executive actions taken against law firms and rhetoric aimed at the judiciary.

Trump’s Executive Order Targets High-Profile Law Firms

The backlash follows a controversial executive order signed by Trump on Tuesday, which revokes federal security clearances and suspends client contracts for the prominent law firm Jenner & Block. The firm is known for its work on high-profile matters involving government oversight and has represented clients critical of the Trump administration.

This move comes on the heels of prior actions against other major firms, including:

Covington & Burling

Perkins Coie

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Legal experts warn that using the power of the presidency to penalize firms for the clients they represent undermines the principle that every person deserves legal representation, regardless of political considerations.

“We reject the notion that the U.S. government can punish lawyers and law firms for the clients they represent or judges for the decisions they make,” the statement said.

Judicial Independence Also Under Fire

The legal community’s alarm is not limited to attacks on law firms. President Trump has also renewed his longstanding criticisms of the judiciary. Most recently, he called for the impeachment of a federal judge who ruled against his administration’s attempt to expedite the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants labeled as gang members.

This rare public targeting of a judge by a sitting president prompted an equally rare response from Chief Justice John Roberts, who issued a public statement defending the independence of the federal judiciary and reaffirming the separation of powers.

ABA and Legal Organizations Emphasize Rule of Law

The ABA has previously released statements opposing attempts to undermine judicial independence and politicize the legal process, but this week’s coalition statement is the most forceful to date. It frames the issue as a turning point for the legal profession:

“There are clear choices facing our profession,” the letter said. “We can choose to remain silent and allow these acts to continue, or we can stand for the rule of law and the values we hold dear.”

The statement urges lawyers across the country to speak out and push back against efforts to intimidate attorneys and judges who act in accordance with their constitutional duties.

The Bigger Picture: A Constitutional Crisis Brewing?

Legal scholars have raised alarms about what they view as a systematic campaign by Trump to dismantle constitutional norms, particularly those related to the independence of lawyers and the courts. While presidents have historically clashed with the judiciary, critics argue that Trump’s actions go far beyond past precedent, weaponizing executive authority against perceived enemies in the legal community.

This growing clash could have significant implications for:

Attorney-client privilege

Judicial impartiality

The constitutional separation of powers

Public confidence in the justice system

What’s Next for the Legal Profession?

The legal community is at a crossroads. With political pressure mounting and government retaliation against legal professionals becoming more frequent, lawyers, judges, and bar associations will need to determine how far they are willing to go to defend the profession’s independence.

As the ABA and its allies have made clear, silence is no longer an option.

