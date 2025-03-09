Trump’s Executive Order Targets Perkins Coie: Security Clearance Suspensions and Federal Contract Scrutiny

Trump’s Executive Order Targets Perkins Coie Over Security Clearances and Federal Contracts

In a significant move against a high-profile law firm, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday suspending security clearances for employees of Perkins Coie. The order also mandates a thorough review of federal contractors working with the firm, citing concerns over its diversity initiatives and political activities.

Background: Perkins Coie’s Role in U.S. Politics

Seattle-based Perkins Coie has been a frequent target of Trump and his allies due to its past legal work for his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. The firm has also been involved in lawsuits challenging Trump administration policies, including cases related to immigration and transgender rights.

The executive order extends beyond Perkins Coie, as it also directs federal officials to investigate “large, influential, or industry-leading law firms” to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Trump’s Justification for the Executive Order

Will Scharf, a key Trump aide, announced during the Oval Office signing that the order aims to curb unlawful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices within major U.S. law firms. Scharf stated:

“This executive order will suspend security clearances and access to certain federal resources for that law firm and also launch a holistic review of unlawful DEI practices at some of the nation’s largest law firms.”

Trump emphasized the significance of the order, stating it was “an absolute honor to sign.”

Legal Challenges and Precedents

Perkins Coie swiftly responded, declaring the executive order “patently unlawful” and signaling intentions to challenge it. Legal experts suggest the action is unprecedented, as presidential administrations have historically avoided targeting specific law firms for political or diversity-related reasons.

Michael Frisch of Georgetown University’s law school remarked:

“It is a foundation of the legal profession that everyone is entitled to a defense, and you don’t judge a lawyer or law firm by the client it chooses to represent.”

Similarly, Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and former associate White House counsel, questioned the national security justification for revoking security clearances based on a firm’s diversity initiatives.

Implications for Federal Contractors and National Security

The executive order goes beyond security clearances, requiring federal agencies to:

Restrict Perkins Coie employees’ access to federal government buildings.

Refrain from hiring Perkins Coie employees unless specifically authorized.

Block business with contractors that maintain relationships with Perkins Coie.

Investigate whether Perkins Coie’s practices compromise national security interests.

The order echoes a similar directive issued the previous week against Covington & Burling, another major law firm. In that case, Trump revoked security clearances for lawyers who had provided pro bono assistance to former U.S. special counsel Jack Smith, who led two criminal prosecutions against the former president.

Diversity Controversy and Edward Blum’s Lawsuit

Perkins Coie has also been embroiled in a separate legal battle over its diversity initiatives. In August 2023, a lawsuit spearheaded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum alleged that the firm’s diversity fellowships unlawfully excluded certain individuals based on race. Perkins Coie revised the criteria for its fellowship program in response, leading to the lawsuit’s dismissal two months later.

Corporate Clients and Potential Fallout

Perkins Coie is widely recognized for its representation of major technology companies, including:

Alphabet (Google): The firm is currently defending Google against a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee, alleging the company filtered its emails into spam folders.

The firm is currently defending Google against a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee, alleging the company filtered its emails into spam folders. Amazon: Perkins Coie has represented Amazon in multiple legal disputes.

Both companies have yet to issue official statements regarding the executive order’s potential impact on their legal representation.

What’s Next?

As legal scholars and political analysts examine the implications of Trump’s latest executive action, questions arise about its enforceability and potential consequences for federal contractors and major law firms. The legal battle over the executive order is likely to escalate, shaping the intersection of law, politics, and corporate influence in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why did Trump target Perkins Coie with an executive order?

Trump’s executive order cites concerns over the firm’s diversity practices, past political activities, and its legal challenges against his administration. The order also aims to scrutinize federal contractors with ties to Perkins Coie.

2. How does this order affect Perkins Coie employees?

The order suspends security clearances for Perkins Coie employees, restricts their access to federal buildings, and limits government agencies from hiring them without specific authorization.

3. Has a U.S. president ever taken similar action against a law firm?

Legal experts say this is an unprecedented move. Historically, law firms have not been targeted for their diversity initiatives or political affiliations at this level.

4. What does this mean for Perkins Coie’s corporate clients?

Major clients such as Google and Amazon may need to reassess their legal representation if the firm’s ability to handle government-related cases is compromised.

5. What legal challenges could arise from this order?

Perkins Coie has already indicated it will challenge the executive order, likely leading to litigation over its legality and constitutional implications.

