The Surge in Law School Applications: What’s Driving the Increase and What It Means for the Future

Introduction

In a year filled with unexpected developments, one of the biggest surprises has been the dramatic increase in law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), there has been a staggering 23.7% increase in applicants nationwide, totaling approximately 9,000 additional applicants. Furthermore, the number of applications filed has surged by 28%, representing about 70,000 more applications. In some states, law schools are being inundated with applicants, with some institutions seeing an increase of over 50%.

This article takes an in-depth look at what’s driving this surge in law school applications, its implications for prospective students and the legal job market, and what aspiring lawyers can expect in the coming years.

The Factors Behind the Law School Boom

Political Climate and Social Movements

Law school application spikes often correlate with moments of political and social upheaval. The current rise resembles the surge in applications observed in 2016 and 2017, following political shifts in the U.S. The law has taken center stage in debates over civil rights, governance, and constitutional law, leading many to view a legal education as a means to effect change.

Economic Uncertainty

Periods of economic instability have historically driven people toward professional degrees, including law school, as a means of securing long-term career stability. With economic uncertainty persisting in various sectors, many are considering law school as a hedge against unpredictable job markets.

Increased Accessibility of the LSAT and Law School Applications

The introduction of the online LSAT-Flex and the growing emphasis on diversity and inclusion in law schools may have contributed to the surge. Additionally, schools have relaxed some standardized testing requirements, making legal education more accessible.

Impact of High-Profile Legal Cases

Public interest in the law has been heightened by major Supreme Court decisions, landmark trials, and the role of legal professionals in societal issues. Media coverage has increased awareness about the impact of legal careers, inspiring more students to apply.

The Pennsylvania Case: A State Flooded with Applicants

In Pennsylvania, home to eight law schools, applications have increased by 25% year over year. According to The Legal Intelligencer, three institutions—Drexel University’s Kline School of Law, the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and Temple University’s Beasley School of Law—have reported application surges of at least 50%. Other schools have seen notable increases ranging from 10% to 49%, with only one school experiencing a decline due to administrative restructuring.

Dean Insights on the Surge

Dean Daniel Filler of Drexel University’s Kline School of Law attributes the increase to the perception that law plays a crucial role in societal shifts. “In moments when the law feels really steady, its influence may not be obvious to a 20-year-old,” he says. “Now, law feels important, and young adults want to have a voice in shaping their freedoms and rights.”

The Potential Downside: Job Market Concerns

Overcrowding in Law Schools

A significant concern among experts is whether law schools will over-enroll students, as seen in 2021, when an influx of students led to issues with class sizes, resource allocation, and employment outcomes. If law schools continue to expand enrollment without regard to market demand, graduates in 2028 may face a challenging job market.

Will There Be Enough Legal Jobs?

While demand for lawyers is steady, the legal job market has not shown significant growth to accommodate such an increase in graduates. Some experts worry that an oversupply of law graduates may lead to underemployment or push more students toward non-traditional legal careers.

Comparing with the “Lost Generation” of 2010 Graduates

The post-2008 recession era saw a wave of law school graduates struggle to find employment, leading to what is often referred to as the “lost generation” of lawyers. With the legal job market still stabilizing, it remains to be seen whether today’s surge in law students will face similar challenges.

Strategies for Prospective Law Students

Research Law School Employment Rates

Before committing to law school, prospective students should research job placement rates, bar passage rates, and salary statistics for their chosen institutions.

Consider Non-Traditional Legal Careers

Graduates may need to explore roles beyond traditional law firm positions, including compliance, legal tech, government, and corporate law roles.

Network Early and Often

Building connections with law professionals and securing internships early in law school can provide a competitive edge when entering the job market.

Future Trends in Legal Education

The Role of Technology in Law School Admissions and Training

The rise of AI and legal tech is reshaping the way law is practiced. Law schools may need to adapt by incorporating more technology-focused curricula to prepare students for the future.

Potential Changes in Law School Admissions Policies

Some experts predict that law schools may eventually implement enrollment caps or shift toward alternative legal training models, such as apprenticeships, to avoid market oversaturation.

The Growing Importance of Specialization

As the legal field becomes more competitive, specialization in high-demand areas—such as cybersecurity law, environmental law, and international human rights law—may become crucial for job placement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why are law school applications increasing so much in 2024? The surge is attributed to political events, economic uncertainty, and increased accessibility to legal education. Will the job market be able to absorb the influx of law graduates? There are concerns that an oversupply of lawyers may lead to increased competition and underemployment. How can I improve my chances of securing a legal job post-graduation? Focus on networking, securing internships, and specializing in emerging legal fields. Are online law schools gaining credibility? Some accredited online programs are becoming more accepted, but traditional law schools still hold higher prestige. What areas of law are expected to grow in demand? Cybersecurity law, intellectual property law, and healthcare law are among the fastest-growing fields.

Conclusion

The spike in law school applications is a fascinating development with potential long-term implications for legal education and employment. While increased interest in the law is commendable, prospective students must consider the realities of job market demand and future industry trends. With careful planning, strategic decision-making, and proactive networking, aspiring lawyers can navigate this evolving landscape successfully.

