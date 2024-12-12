Legal News

Boutique Firms Redefine Lawyer Compensation with Generous Bonuses
While many Biglaw firms rush to match Milbankâ€™s impressive year-end and special bonuses, boutique firms are making waves by setting their benchmarks in associate compensation. Known for attracting top legal talent and rewarding their contributions handsomely, these elite firms continue to offer compensation packages that go beyond the traditional market scale. Among them, Selendy Gay stands out as a consistent leader in the bonus game.

A Tradition of Exceptional Rewards

For the seventh consecutive year, Selendy Gay has announced bonuses that not only meet but significantly exceed the prevailing Biglaw market rates. The firmâ€™s bonus structure reflects its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence among its associates.

The base bonuses combined with special bonuses illustrate Selendy Gayâ€™s emphasis on staying ahead in the legal market. Hereâ€™s a detailed breakdown of the bonus structure for associates, categorized by class year:

  
What
Where


Class YearRegular BonusSpecial BonusCombined Bonus
2017+$132,250$25,000$157,250
2018$120,750$25,000$145,750
2019$103,500$25,000$128,500
2020$86,250$20,000$106,250
2021$66,125$15,000$81,125
2022$34,500$10,000$44,500
2023$23,000$6,000$29,000
2024$17,250$6,000$23,250

Above and Beyond the Market Standard

Selendy Gayâ€™s bonuses are already 15% higher than Biglawâ€™s prevailing bonus figures across the board. However, the firm doesnâ€™t stop there. Associates who demonstrate exceptional performance, clock high billable hours, and contribute positively to firm culture may receive bonuses that exceed the market standard by more than 50%. Such a robust compensation structure underscores the firmâ€™s dedication to retaining and motivating top-tier legal professionals.

A Payout to Celebrate

Associates at Selendy Gay can look forward to these substantial bonuses hitting their bank accounts on December 13, just in time for the holiday season. The firmâ€™s approach to bonuses reflects not only financial generosity but also a recognition of the value that associates bring to the practice.

Setting a Benchmark for Excellence

Selendy Gayâ€™s consistent ability to offer industry-leading bonuses highlights its position as an elite boutique law firm. By prioritizing compensation, the firm ensures that it attracts and retains the best legal talent. In an industry where competition is fierce, Selendy Gay continues to set the standard for rewarding legal excellence.

Congratulations to all Selendy Gay associates for their well-deserved bonuses and the recognition of their hard work and dedication!



