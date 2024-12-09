Law Students

Former Seton Hall Law Assistant Dean Sentenced to Prison for Embezzlement Scheme
In a significant legal development, Teresina DeAlmeida, a former assistant dean at Seton Hall University’s law school, received a three-year prison sentence on Thursday for orchestrating an intricate embezzlement scheme. Over more than a decade, DeAlmeida and her two accomplices siphoned off at least $1.3 million in law school funds, according to federal prosecutors.

The Conspiracy Unveiled

DeAlmeida, who was responsible for financial operations at the law school, pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors described the scheme as “elaborate,” detailing how DeAlmeida exploited her position to funnel money to herself and her collaborators, Rose Martins and Silvia Cardoso.

Prosecutors revealed that DeAlmeida directed vendors to purchase gift cards for personal use and fabricated invoices for services that were never provided. Additionally, she arranged for a vendor to pay her co-conspirators as if they were employees, even though they performed no actual work. These falsified invoices disguised the payments as legitimate expenditures. Furthermore, the trio misused law school-issued credit cards to make $70,000 in personal purchases, including luxury items such as shoes, smartwatches, and bed linens.

  
Institutional Response and Reforms

Seton Hall University began investigating financial irregularities in 2022 after identifying nearly $1 million in missing funds. Following the internal investigation, the university referred the case to federal authorities.

In response to the scandal, the university implemented stronger financial controls and oversight procedures to prevent future misconduct. A spokesperson for the university emphasized that these actions do not reflect the institution’s core values.

“While the actions of those involved violated the trust of our community, they do not represent the values and integrity that define Seton Hall University,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The case also led to significant administrative changes. Several administrators departed, including Kathleen Boozang, who stepped down as law school’s dean. Boozang remains on the faculty but has not publicly commented on the scandal.

Co-Conspirators Await Sentencing

DeAlmeida’s co-conspirators, Rose Martins, her assistant, and Silvia Cardoso, her sister and a law school employee, also pleaded guilty in July. Both women are awaiting sentencing. Attorneys representing Martins and Cardoso declined to comment on their pending cases.



Legal Consequences and Broader Implications

DeAlmeida faced a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for her role in the fraud. Her three-year sentence reflects the gravity of the crime and serves as a warning about the consequences of financial misconduct in positions of trust.

The case underscores the importance of robust financial oversight in educational institutions. While Seton Hall University has taken steps to address the systemic vulnerabilities that allowed this scheme to persist for years, the scandal highlights the challenges institutions face in safeguarding against internal fraud.

