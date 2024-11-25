Biglaw Bonuses 2024: Top Firms and Elite Boutiques Keep the Momentum Going

As year-end approaches, bonus announcements are flooding in from top-tier law firms and elite boutiques alike, creating a ripple effect across the legal industry. Thanks to the Milbank scale â€” now endorsed by Cravath â€” firms are competing to reward their hardworking associates generously. Among the standout firms this year are Holwell Shuster & Goldberg (HSG) and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, both of which exemplify excellence in compensation and associate recognition.
Holwell Shuster & Goldberg: Leading the Charge with Early Bonuses
Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, a commercial litigation boutique founded in 2012, has built a reputation not only for its top-notch trial experience but also for its competitive compensation packages. Established by former Southern District of New York Judge Richard Holwell and former White & Case colleagues Mike Shuster, Dan Goldberg, and Dorit Ungar Black, HSG is a destination for litigators seeking both professional growth and financial reward.
Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.
This year, HSG once again demonstrated its commitment to associates by being one of the first firms to match the Milbank year-end and special bonus scale. The firmâ€™s bonus memo celebrated the accomplishments of its attorneys:
“We are proud of our continued delivery of top-notch legal services and impressive victories on behalf of our clients. You are all a big part of what makes the firmâ€™s successes possible and why HSG remains a very special place to practice law.”
Bonuses will be distributed to associates on or before December 31, adding to the festive cheer of the holiday season.
Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.
Skadden Arps: A Top Player with Extra Perks for Senior Associates
Not to be outdone, Skadden Arps, ranked No. 5 on the Am Law 100 with a staggering $3.27 billion in gross revenue in 2023, has also matched the Milbank scale. However, the firm has gone a step further by offering additional bonuses for its most experienced associates, recognizing their dedication and leadership.
Hereâ€™s the Skadden bonus structure for 2024:
|Class Year
|Bonus
|December Special Bonus
|2017 & Senior
|$115,000-$125,000
|$25,000
|2018
|$105,000-$115,000
|$25,000
|2019
|$90,000
|$25,000
|2020
|$75,000
|$20,000
|2021
|$57,500
|$15,000
|2022
|$30,000
|$10,000
|2023
|$20,000
|$6,000
|2024
|$15,000
|$6,000
This extra effort to reward senior associates sets Skadden apart and signals the importance of retaining top talent in a competitive market.
The Broader Impact of Bonus Season
As firms across the industry scramble to match Milbankâ€™s generous bonus scale, attorneys are celebrating what has become the most rewarding time of the year. For associates, the year-end bonuses are more than just financial incentives; they are a recognition of their hard work and a reminder of the value they bring to their firms.
With firms like HSG and Skadden leading the way, itâ€™s clear that the rising tide of Biglaw bonus bucks is lifting all boats â€” including those of elite boutiques. As more announcements roll in, associates can look forward to ending the year on a high note.
Congratulations to all attorneys benefiting from this yearâ€™s bonus season â€” your hard work has paid off!
Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.