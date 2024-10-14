Former Federal Prosecutor Joins Prominent Law Firm

Stephen Frank Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Stephen Frank, a former federal prosecutor who played a key role in several high-profile cases, has transitioned to the private sector. He has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, an elite litigation-focused law firm with over 1,000 attorneys worldwide. Frank, who was previously the chief of the Securities, Financial, and Cyber Fraud Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, will now serve as a partner at the firmâ€™s Boston and New York offices. His new role will focus on white-collar crime, investigations, and litigation.

Frankâ€™s Background in Law Enforcement

Before joining Quinn Emanuel, Frank spent 16 years as a federal prosecutor, first in Brooklyn and later in Boston. During his tenure, he prosecuted a wide array of financial crimes, fraud, and corruption cases. A former financial news reporter for The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, Frankâ€™s investigative and prosecutorial skills were tested in cases that pushed the boundaries of federal bribery and fraud laws. His efforts contributed to elevating Bostonâ€™s reputation as a key player in prosecuting white-collar crimes.

“Operation Varsity Blues” and High-Profile Cases

Frank is perhaps best known for overseeing the infamous “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation, a sweeping U.S. college admissions scandal. The probe led to the indictment and guilty pleas of over 50 wealthy parents, celebrities, and coaches who were involved in fraudulent schemes to secure their children’s admission to prestigious universities. As chief of the securities fraud unit, Frank personally handled the sentencing of the operation’s mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, who was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

He also led the trial teams responsible for securing convictions in two notable cases: private equity executive John Wilson and former casino executive Gamal Aziz, as well as former University of Southern California water polo coach, Jovan Vavic. Although many of the convictions have since been challenged or overturned on appeal, Frank’s leadership in these trials underscored his influence in white-collar crime prosecutions.

High-Stakes Prosecution of Kremlin-Linked Businessman

Another key case led by Frank was the prosecution of Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian businessman convicted for his role in a $93 million insider-trading scheme. Klyushin’s case was notable for its connection to Russia and its inclusion in a major prisoner swap between Russia and the West in August. Klyushin was sentenced to nine years in prison before being exchanged as part of the deal involving 24 prisoners.

Expanding Quinn Emanuelâ€™s Presence in Boston

Frankâ€™s move to Quinn Emanuel is part of the firmâ€™s broader effort to expand its presence in Boston. The firm has been growing rapidly in the region, already boasting more than 40 attorneys, including former Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, who joined in 2018. As Quinn Emanuel continues to bolster its white-collar defense and litigation teams, Frankâ€™s expertise in high-stakes prosecutions is expected to be a valuable addition to the firmâ€™s offerings.

