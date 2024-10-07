Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Resolve Legal Dispute on Employee Benefit Plans
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to address a significant legal conflict among lower courts regarding the standards plaintiffs must meet to pursue claims against employee benefit plans accused of engaging in prohibited transactions. These cases often involve transactions between the benefit plans and third-party companies regulated under federal law. The courtâ€™s decision could clarify how strictly these claims should be evaluated under the law.

The Cornell University Case: Dismissal by the Lower Court

The Supreme Court will review a ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which dismissed a class-action lawsuit involving 28,000 Cornell University employees. The plaintiffs accused the universityâ€™s retirement plans of paying excessive fees for recordkeeping services, violating the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). According to the plaintiffs, these fees were unnecessary and prohibited under ERISAâ€™s regulations.

What is ERISA, and Why is it Relevant?

ERISA governs employer-sponsored retirement plans and prohibits certain transactions with third parties unless necessary for the planâ€™s operation and involves reasonable costs. The Cornell plaintiffs argue that the retirement plansâ€™ fees were excessive and should have been barred under ERISA. However, the 2nd Circuit Courtâ€™s dismissal adds to the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of the law.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Split Among Federal Courts: A Key Issue for the Supreme Court

A central issue in the Cornell case is the differing interpretations of ERISA by federal appeals courts. Some courts, including the 2nd Circuit, have ruled that plaintiffs must prove that an employer engaged in a prohibited transaction with the intent to benefit a third party, such as a recordkeeper. In contrast, at least two other appeals courts have held that plaintiffs only need to allege the occurrence of a prohibited transaction to proceed with their claims.

Plaintiffsâ€™ Argument to the Supreme Court

In their petition to the Supreme Court, the Cornell plaintiffs argued that the 2nd Circuit had wrongly placed the burden of proof on the plaintiffs to disprove any exemptions from liability. The plaintiffs assert that it should be the defendantsâ€™ responsibility to demonstrate that their actions were exempt under ERISA. The case could set an important precedent for similar lawsuits, including those involving excessive fees or mismanagement of retirement plans.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Broader Impact of the Case

This lawsuit is part of a larger wave of ERISA-related claims filed against universities and colleges, which began around 2016. These lawsuits accuse institutions of failing to properly oversee retirement plans, including not dropping underperforming investments or limiting fees. Similar cases have been settled by universities like Duke, Columbia, and the University of Southern California, with settlements reaching up to $13 million, though the universities denied any wrongdoing.



Previous Supreme Court Ruling on ERISA

In a related case in 2022, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that offering a broad range of investment options in retirement plans does not protect employers from claims of imprudence, especially when certain investment options carry high fees. This decision, involving Northwestern University, underscores the courtâ€™s attention to how ERISA is applied in managing retirement benefits.

Looking Ahead

The case, Cunningham v. Cornell University, is now set for review by the U.S. Supreme Court (No. 23-1007). The outcome could bring much-needed clarity on the standards for evaluating prohibited transactions under ERISA. Attorneys representing the plaintiffs and Cornell will present their arguments, and the case is expected to have implications for future lawsuits involving retirement plan management.

This legal battle is part of the ongoing scrutiny over how retirement plans are administered, especially in educational institutions. A ruling by the Supreme Court could have a profound impact on employee benefit plan litigation and the financial responsibilities of universities and other large employers.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top