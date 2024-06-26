Introduction

Texas is set to begin using the new national bar exam in July 2028, but before making this change official, state officials are inviting public feedback.

Texas Supreme Court’s Announcement

The Supreme Court of Texas issued an order on Tuesday indicating its intention to transition to the new exam format. Additionally, the order proposes adding a half-day exam specifically focused on Texas law. These changes stem from recommendations made by the Texas Board of Law Examiners, which consulted a working group composed of law school deans and board members.

Public Participation and Impact

The public is encouraged to submit comments on this proposed plan until September 30. A court spokesperson mentioned on Wednesday that significant public feedback could influence the courtâ€™s final decision regarding the exam.

Texas Leading the Change

Although the decision is not yet finalized, Texas is currently the largest state to announce its plans to adopt the revamped national bar exam. In 2023, Texas had 4,145 bar examinees, making it the fourth-largest group of test-takers in the country, following New York, California, and Floridaâ€”none of which have yet disclosed intentions to transition to the NextGen exam.

Other States’ Plans

Illinois, which ranks sixth in the number of bar examinees, declared in May that it would switch to the NextGen exam in 2028. As of now, 20 jurisdictions have committed to adopting the new test, with Oklahoma being the latest to join on June 17. The NextGen exam will debut in July 2026, but jurisdictions have until July 2028 to complete the transition. The National Conference of Bar Examiners will discontinue the current exam after February 2028.

Overview of the NextGen Bar Exam

The NextGen bar exam represents the first significant overhaul of the national lawyer licensing test in 25 years. Developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners starting in 2021, the new exam focuses more on assessing legal skills rather than memorization of laws. It will replace the existing three components: the 200-multiple-choice question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test. The NextGen exam will also be shorter, lasting nine hours compared to the current 12-hour test, and will be administered entirely on computers.

State-Specific Component Development

The Texas Supreme Court is still working on the state-specific portion of the new exam. Currently, individuals who pass the bar exam in Texas must also complete the Texas Law Courseâ€”a series of online video lectures on Texas law, including questions that participants must answer.

