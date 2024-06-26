TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

New Legislation Imposes Restrictions on Litigation Funders in Louisiana
Legal News

New Legislation Imposes Restrictions on Litigation Funders in Louisiana
Increase in Minority Law School Applicants Defies Expectations
Law Students

Increase in Minority Law School Applicants Defies Expectations
Universities Reevaluate Policies on Campus Demonstrations
Law Students

Universities Reevaluate Policies on Campus Demonstrations
Rise in Litigation Over 401(k) Forfeitures
Legal News

Rise in Litigation Over 401(k) Forfeitures
McKool Smith Announces Mid-Year Bonuses for Associates sign on bonus
Lawyers

McKool Smith Announces Mid-Year Bonuses for Associates
Supreme Court Upholds Foreign Investment Tax
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Foreign Investment Tax
California’s Plan for Independent Bar Exam Faces Setback
Law Students

California’s Plan for Independent Bar Exam Faces Setback
2024 Report: Top Law Firms Maintain High First-Year Associate Salaries
Breaking News

2024 Report: Top Law Firms Maintain High First-Year Associate Salaries
New Litigation Finance Firm Launches with Over $100 Million in Capital
Legal News

New Litigation Finance Firm Launches with Over $100 Million in Capital
Law Schools Embrace Artificial Intelligence Education to Meet Growing Demand
Law Students

Law Schools Embrace Artificial Intelligence Education to Meet Growing Demand

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top