Breaking News

New Overtime Policy Boosts Pay for Millions of Salaried Workers: What You Need to Know
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Labor Department has unveiled a significant change to the federally mandated overtime policy, promising extensive pay reforms for salaried workers across various domestic industries. Starting July 1, employers must pay overtime to salaried workers earning under $43,888. In a subsequent phase in 2025, this threshold will increase to $1,128 per week or $58,656 per year.

Impact on Salaried Workers

The July 1 increase is a considerable jump from the 2020 cap of $35,568, which had remained low under the previous administration. This change will impact a significant portion of the workforce. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) estimates that 4.3 million salaried employees will now receive pay for overtime hours, compensating for long hours previously worked without additional pay.

Historical Context and Existing Protections

Since the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), waged workers have been entitled to overtime pay of at least time and a half for working over 40 hours a week. However, salaried employees, often classified under “white-collar” exemptions, have been exploited by being required to work additional hours without extra pay.

  
What
Where


Current Policy Shift

The latest policy change, announced on April 26, aims to rectify these issues. Effective July 1, the salary cap for mandatory overtime pay will increase to $43,888 annually. Furthermore, the threshold will rise again on January 1, 2025, to $58,656 per year. This rule also increases the highly compensated employee (HCE) threshold to $132,964 as of July 1, 2024, and to $151,164 starting January 1, 2025. Future adjustments will occur every three years to keep the policy updated.

Long Overdue Reforms

U.S. employers have long used exemptions to exploit salaried workers. The FLSA established critical labor protections, including mandatory overtime, minimum wage, and rules against child labor. However, corporate interests have continually attempted to undermine these protections.

Case Study: Exploitation of Salaried Workers

AJ, a former corporate employee, shared his experiences of being overworked without overtime pay. Despite being paid about $38,000 annually, his role demanded round-the-clock availability and extensive travel, resulting in burnout and financial instability.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Future Prospects and Challenges

The new overtime policy represents a significant shift, expected to benefit 4.3 million workers, including many women and workers of color. However, business interests, represented by groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have opposed the changes, citing potential harm to small businesses.

The Labor Department’s updated overtime policy is a long-awaited reform that promises to improve living standards for millions of U.S. workers. Despite potential political challenges, the policy’s periodic reassessment could ensure sustained protections for salaried employees.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Shifting Influence of U.S. News Law School Rankings
Law Students

The Shifting Influence of U.S. News Law School Rankings
Federal Appeals Court Rules on Massachusetts School’s Dress Code Policy
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Rules on Massachusetts School’s Dress Code Policy
Major Law Firms to Receive Millions from $2.13 Billion Opioid Settlement Fund
Lawyers

Major Law Firms to Receive Millions from $2.13 Billion Opioid Settlement Fund
Federal Appeals Court Revives $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit Against DLA Piper
Lawyers

Federal Appeals Court Revives $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit Against DLA Piper
New York State Moves to Protect Minors Online
Legal News

New York State Moves to Protect Minors Online
ACLU and ABA Oppose Biden’s Executive Order on Asylum Eligibility
Legal News

ACLU and ABA Oppose Biden’s Executive Order on Asylum Eligibility
Legal Professionals Embrace Flexible Attendance Policies: A New Era Post-Pandemic
Lawyers

Legal Professionals Embrace Flexible Attendance Policies: A New Era Post-Pandemic
University of the Arts Sued Over Abrupt Closure
Breaking News

University of the Arts Sued Over Abrupt Closure
Federal Judiciary to Receive Increased Funding for Court Security in 2025
Legal News

Federal Judiciary to Receive Increased Funding for Court Security in 2025
Attorneys General Urge ABA to Revise Diversity Standards in Wake of Supreme Court Ruling
Law Students

Attorneys General Urge ABA to Revise Diversity Standards in Wake of Supreme Court Ruling

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top