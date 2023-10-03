Legal News

CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Healthcare Giant Admits to False Patient Diagnoses

Introduction:
Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Henry C. Leventis, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, have announced a significant settlement in a healthcare fraud lawsuit against CIGNA, a prominent health insurer. This $37 million settlement addresses allegations that CIGNA submitted false patient diagnosis codes to artificially boost Medicare Advantage plan payments. We delve into the details of this case and its implications.

The Allegations:
CIGNA’s Role in False Diagnosis Codes

  
What
Where


The government’s allegations against CIGNA involve the submission of invalid diagnosis codes based on in-home assessments conducted by vendor healthcare providers. These codes led to inflated payments without proper medical support.

Settlement Terms:
CIGNA Agrees to Pay $37 Million and Implement Reforms

For settlement terms, approved by U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson, CIGNA will pay $37 million and has admitted to specific misconduct. Additionally, they have entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, requiring them to implement measures to ensure compliance.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

CIGNA’s Tactics:
Manipulative Strategies Revealed



We detail how CIGNA allegedly structured in-home assessments to capture high-value diagnosis codes rather than treat patients’ medical conditions. The focus was on increasing risk-adjusted payments without providing essential care.

Invalid Diagnoses:
Examples of False and Unsupported Diagnoses

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

There was a list of severe, complex conditions CIGNA allegedly misdiagnosed through the in-home assessments. These diagnoses were based solely on the evaluations and lacked the required medical testing or imaging.

Pressure on Providers:
CIGNA’s Push for High-Value Diagnoses

They have explored how CIGNA encouraged healthcare providers to make specific high-value diagnoses during in-home visits and closely tracked the impact of these diagnoses on payments.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
Legal News

Rethinking Bar Associations’ Roles: Fostering Legal Innovation and Cost Reduction
US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Legal News

US Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision Could Reshape Gun Rights Landscape
Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Lawyers

Paris-Based Lawyers Make Significant Move to Proskauer Rose
Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Legal News

Accused Los Angeles Man Sends Threatening Emails to New Jersey Judges and Officials
Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
Legal Technology News

Big Tech’s Push to Promote AI Faces Regulatory Concerns
U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Legal Ethics

U.S. Supreme Court Gears Up for New Term Amid Ethics Controversy
Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Law Students

Cold Calling Debate Sparks Online Controversy
Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Legal News

Federal Judge Orders Buchalter to Pay $147,000 in Sanctions for Discovery Delays
Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
Legal Jobs

Justice Department Implements New In-Person Work Policy
FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns
Legal News

FTC Chair Lina Khan Addresses Amazon Antitrust Suit and Competition Concerns

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top