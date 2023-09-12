Biden’s Pledge to Reform Title IX: Advocates Await Action

Promises Made, Yet Unfulfilled

When Joe Biden campaigned for the presidency in 2020, he committed to revamp Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. This federal law aims to prevent sex discrimination in federally funded colleges and universities while providing guidelines for addressing student reports of sexual misconduct.

Biden promised immediate action to reverse changes to Title IX introduced by the Trump administration. These changes narrowed the definition of sexual harassment and introduced new measures to safeguard the due process rights of students accused of misconduct. Additionally, Biden pledged to reinstate the 2011 guidance, which instructed institutions to investigate and adjudicate all student reports of sexual misconduct thoroughly.

However, more than two and a half years into Biden’s presidency, advocates for survivors of sexual violence and other students are still waiting for him to fulfill these promises.

Advocates Seek Clarity

Andrew Davis, a graduate student at Brown University and one of seven student organizers from Know Your IX, a youth-led project of Advocates for Youth, expressed disappointment: “Promises were made, and promises have been broken repeatedly.”

Recently, Davis and other advocates had the opportunity to meet with officials at the Department of Education, including Sam Ames, chief of staff at the Office for Civil Rights. While they felt heard during the meeting, they didn’t gain clarity on when the new Title IX rules would be released. They remain concerned that the Trump-era rules will continue for at least another academic year.

The Current Rules’ Accessibility Challenge

Advocates argue that the existing Title IX regulations are challenging to navigate and not conducive to students with disabilities. Davis emphasized the need for accessible and affirming rules, stating that “the current rules aren’t accessible and make it impossible for us to get the support we need.”

The Evolution of Title IX Rules

Under the Trump administration, Title IX rules underwent significant changes, narrowing the definition of sexual harassment and requiring live hearings with cross-examination rights for the accused. These changes addressed concerns that the previous administration’s guidance unfairly treated students accused of misconduct.

In response, the Biden administration proposed new Title IX rules, seeking a balance between the rights of survivors and the accused. These rules also expanded protections for LGBTQ+ students and eased the reporting of sexual harassment.

Delays and Challenges

The finalization of the Biden administration’s Title IX rules, initially scheduled for May, has been delayed until October due to the extensive review of nearly 250,000 comments received in response to the draft rule. Advocates acknowledge the challenges faced by an understaffed and underfunded agency.

Potential government shutdowns if Congress fails to reach a budget agreement could further delay the final rule’s issuance. Emma Grasso Levine, manager of Know Your IX, expressed hope that Department of Education personnel working on the power would be classified as essential workers in such an event.

Calls for Interim Solutions

Advocates urge the Department of Education to pursue interim solutions in light of potential delays, including releasing guidance on Title IX compliance for institutions and supporting students. They also call for additional guidance on supporting LGBTQ+ students at religious institutions and implementing restorative justice or mediation.

The Urgency of Immediate Action

KT Fitzgerald, a senior at the State University of New York at Binghamton, emphasized the importance of immediate action, especially given the exclusion of sexual misconduct occurring off-campus from Title IX oversight under the Trump-era regulations. Fitzgerald called for executive orders to roll back these regulations and voiced frustration with the legal barriers hindering progress.

Concerns for Future Students

A high school senior, Ravina Nath, expressed concerns about delays harming future students, including pregnant and parenting students, LGBTQ+ students, and students of color. Proposed Title IX rules aim to provide protections for pregnant students and employees. Nath also raised concerns about religious institutions claiming exemptions from Title IX rules, potentially leaving certain student groups less protected.

Seeking Safe Environments

Kayla Hernandez, a senior advocate with Know Your IX, shared the apprehension of LGBTQ+ students seeking safe environments, especially considering recent claims of religious exemptions by institutions like Baylor University.

As advocates await action on Title IX reform, the urgency for change remains paramount.

