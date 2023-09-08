Illinois Takes the Lead: Freelance Worker Protection Act Enacted

Last month, Illinois became the first state to implement legislation mandating specific terms and prompt payment for independent contractors (ICs). This groundbreaking move closely follows similar laws passed in several major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. While each of these laws varies in terms of coverage and obligations for companies engaging ICs, they all aim to impose significant penalties for late payments to freelance workers. In this article, we delve into the key features of Illinois’ new law and identify some of its legislative shortcomings.
Illinois Enacts Freelance Worker Protection Act with Notable Flaws
On August 4, 2023, Illinois Governor Pritzker signed the Freelance Worker Protection Act into law, making it the first statewide measure in the nation to protect freelance independent contractors against non-payment for their services. The act will take effect on July 1, 2024. In comparison, New York recently passed the Freelance Isn’t Free Act, but it awaits the governor’s decision, having been vetoed once before in 2022. Notably, New York City introduced the first freelance independent contractor law in 2017, Minneapolis implemented its freelance protection ordinance in 2021, and most recently, Los Angeles enacted its freelance pay protection law. However, like the municipal enactments, the Illinois law possesses significant defects that could burden companies using ICs in the state with hefty damages.
The Scope of the Illinois Law
The Illinois law defines a freelance worker as a “natural person who is hired or retained as an independent contractor to provide products or services in Illinois or for a contracting entity located in Illinois.” Unlike the New York City ordinance, the Illinois law exclusively covers individuals acting as sole proprietorships, excluding single-member limited liability companies or corporations, unless legislative history suggests otherwise. Furthermore, while New York City and Los Angeles only cover freelancers exclusively providing products or services, the Illinois law does not specify whether it extends to ICs using other workers for any part of the work.
Mandatory Contract Provisions
The Illinois law imposes requirements on contracting entities when engaging freelance independent contractors. These entities must offer a contract that details the products or services to be provided, the rate and method of compensation, the contract value, and the names and contact information of the parties. Additionally, the contract must include the date the freelancer will be paid, typically 30 days after the services are provided. The agreement must also specify the date by which the freelancer must provide a list of products or services rendered, if necessary, to meet the contracting entity’s internal processing deadlines for timely compensation.
However, the 30-day payment requirement can pose challenges for businesses with accounts payable systems that operate on a 30-day timeline from receiving an invoice, which often occurs after services have been provided. Payment beyond these 30 days can result in severe penalties, including double the amount of underpayments and payment of the freelancer’s attorneys’ fees, even for minor delays.
Double Damages and Limited Defenses
One of the most concerning aspects of the law is the provision for double damages. Businesses that choose not to pay the agreed-upon fee, even if they have legitimate concerns about the quality of work, may face double damages with no defense for good faith belief in the unsatisfactory nature of the services or goods provided.
Statutory Damages
In addition to double damages, the law introduces another harsh provision. Suppose a contracting entity fails to provide a freelancer with a written contract containing all required information. In that case, the freelancer can claim statutory damages equal to the value of the contract or $500, whichever is greater. This means that even minor payment delays or disputes over service quality could entitle freelancers to the total contract value plus double damages.
Additional Provisions and Class Actions
The Illinois law includes non-discrimination and non-retaliation clauses, allowing complaints to be filed with the Illinois Department of Labor or in an Illinois circuit court. It also permits court actions to be initiated as class actions by one or more freelancers. Violations of non-discrimination and non-retaliation provisions may result in damages equal to the value of the underlying contract, costs, and attorneys’ fees.
Mitigating Compliance Risks
Companies using independent contractors in Illinois and similar jurisdictions can reduce their exposure to payment disputes and misclassification lawsuits by implementing strategies like IC Diagnostics™ to enhance compliance with these evolving laws. Many of the suggestions provided in a previous blog post for businesses complying with the New York City freelancer ordinance are equally relevant for those aiming to navigate the complexities of the new Illinois law.
In conclusion, while the Illinois Freelance Worker Protection Act aims to safeguard freelancers, its punitive measures and potential legal pitfalls pose significant challenges for businesses using independent contractors in the state. Effective compliance strategies and carefully drafted separate contractor agreements will be essential for minimizing legal risks in this evolving landscape.
