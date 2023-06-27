Legal News

US Supreme Court Dismisses Louisiana Electoral Map Dispute Based on Race
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed a Republican bid to defend a Louisiana electoral map that had faced allegations of racial discrimination. The case centered around the possibility of creating a second majority-Black congressional district in the state. The justices dismissed the appeal made by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, upholding a federal judge’s ruling that the Republican-drawn map likely violated laws by discriminating based on race.

The Supreme Court initially took up the case in the previous year but put it on hold until a ruling was issued in a similar case from Alabama on June 8. The federal judge in the Louisiana case, Shelly Dick, had instructed the state legislature to create two House districts with a majority of Black voters, potentially bolstering the Democratic Party’s prospects in the upcoming congressional elections. The justices’ brief order dismissed the case “as improvidently granted” and allowed the matter to proceed to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for review before the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana.

The Supreme Court’s decision also lifted the previous order that had blocked Dick’s ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, allowing ongoing litigation over a replacement map. Abha Khanna, an attorney representing some of the plaintiffs, expressed confidence in their chances of success and the progress of the case. On the other hand, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, representing the Republican side, vowed to pursue an appeal at the 5th Circuit, expressing trust in a thorough review based on legal merits.

  
What
Where


The redrawing of electoral districts occurs every ten years in the United States to reflect changes in population as measured by the national census. In most states, the party in power undertakes redistricting, leading to allegations of partisan manipulation for political advantage. Democrats have accused Republicans of leveraging their control over state legislatures to draw electoral maps that undermine the influence of minority voters, particularly Black voters. Republicans, however, argue that race should have limited consideration in drawing electoral maps.

Take control of your legal career and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search now.

In February 2022, the Louisiana legislature passed the contested map, which Democratic Governor Jon Bel Edwards subsequently vetoed. The governor criticized the plan for neglecting to include a second district with a Black majority, despite Black voters constituting nearly one-third of the state’s population. The legislature overrode the veto, prompting Black voters and civil rights groups to file two lawsuits challenging the map’s legality. The plaintiffs argued that the Republican-drawn map packed a significant number of Black voters into one district while dispersing the remaining voters among five other districts, rendering their voting power insufficient to elect preferred candidates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




One of the lawsuits contended that the Republican-drawn map perpetuated Louisiana’s historical pattern of disenfranchising and discriminating against Black citizens to maximize political power for white citizens. The plaintiffs highlighted the adverse impact of racially polarized voting, which consistently resulted in the electoral defeat of Black-preferred candidates in Louisiana. In her ruling, Judge Shelly Dick determined that the Republicans’ map likely violated the Voting Rights Act, a longstanding legislation utilized to combat racially biased actions in voting and redistricting.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on June 8 in the Alabama case, with two conservative justices siding with the three liberals in the majority, further bolstered the lower court’s decision. The court affirmed that the Republican-drawn map of Alabama’s seven House districts had diminished the voting power of Black Alabamians in violation of the Voting Rights Act.



The dismissal of the Louisiana case by the U.S. Supreme Court carries significant implications for the ongoing debate surrounding electoral map manipulation and racial discrimination. As the matter proceeds to the 5th Circuit, the focus will shift to further legal deliberations, potentially shaping the electoral landscape of Louisiana for the upcoming 2024 congressional elections.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Drop a comment and let your opinion shine.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Secretary/Paralegal

USA-CA-Encino

We are a highly successful boutique real estate and land use law firm located in Encino seeking an e...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-Kenner

Description: Our law firm is seeking a passionate advocate in criminal defense. Licensed to ...

Apply now

Attorneys - Medical Malpractice Defense

USA-MD-Baltimore

Mid-sized, general practice law firm is seeking attorneys with medical training or experience in han...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Kansas City, MO)

USA-MO-Kansas City

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm is accepting r...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
27
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
25
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
37
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
100
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
86
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
31
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
28
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
45
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
88
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
44
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top