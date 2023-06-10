Law Students

University of Arizona’s New Law School Admissions Test Receives ABA Approval
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law has achieved a significant milestone as its newly developed law school entrance exam, known as JD-Next, has received approval from the American Bar Association (ABA). This approval places JD-Next alongside the traditional Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) as a valid option for law school admissions.

Currently, the approval for JD-Next is limited to applicants of Arizona Law. However, according to Marc Miller, the dean of the University of Arizona law school, other law schools have the opportunity to request permission from the ABA to utilize the exam in their admissions process. As of now, no other institutions have taken that step, but the potential for wider adoption exists.

The University of Arizona made waves in 2016 by becoming the first law school to accept the GRE alongside the LSAT for law school admissions. Building on that pioneering spirit, the JD-Next program aims to provide prospective law students with a taste of law school education through an eight-week online course. The program’s primary objective is to assess participants’ ability to learn law school material effectively.

  
What
Where


One notable aspect of JD-Next is its commitment to addressing potential score disparities among different racial and ethnic groups, which have been observed in other standardized tests such as the LSAT. Miller highlighted the importance of capturing law school aptitude while minimizing these disparities. A study conducted in 2019 found that Black test-takers scored an average of 142 out of a possible 180 on the LSAT, compared to 153 for white and Asian test-takers.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

The potential impact of reducing score disparities is more significant as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule on the constitutionality of affirmative action in college admissions. Should affirmative action be deemed unconstitutional, law schools are likely to prioritize efforts to mitigate disparities in test scores.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Law School Admission Council, responsible for administering the LSAT, responded to JD-Next’s approval by emphasizing the LSAT’s empirical validity as the most reliable predictor of law school success. It also highlighted the LSAT’s effectiveness in fostering diversity within law school cohorts, citing the 2022 class as the most racially diverse on record.

During the eight-week online course of JD-Next, participants devote roughly equal time to reading legal cases and studying contracts. At the end of the program, participants are assessed on their comprehension of the material through an exam. According to Arizona’s research, JD-Next participants achieved an average increase of 0.2 in their first-year law school grade-point averages compared to their peers who did not complete the program.



Anticipating significant interest, Miller expects over 3,500 individuals from nearly 40 law schools to participate in JD-Next this summer. However, only the University of Arizona has the authority to consider JD-Next results in its admissions decisions.

As the program is still in its early stages, JD-Next is offered free to participants and schools. Administrators are in the process of determining the program’s long-term economic model. So far, the development and implementation of JD-Next have required an investment of $1.25 million, supported by funding from nonprofit organizations AccessLex Institute and Educational Testing Service, the entity behind the GRE. The plan is to eventually establish JD-Next as a separate testing entity independent of Arizona Law.

Dean Miller expressed his hope that other law schools would seriously consider adopting JD-Next as an alternative admissions option, posing the question, “What’s the downside?” The ABA’s approval and the positive outcomes observed in Arizona’s research certainly position JD-Next as an intriguing option for law schools seeking to enhance their admissions processes and promote diversity in legal education.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATE

USA-WA-Tacoma

Role Overview Gordon Thomas Honeywell seeks a real estate transactional attorney with three to fi...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Job details No matching job preferences Salary $20 - $23 an hour Job Type Full-t...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Air Enforcement Coordinator & Adjudication Officer

USA-VA-Richmond

The Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Environmental Enhancement seeks a highly qualif...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
36
Legal News

US Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Case Involving Public Figure Names and Likenesses
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
41
Biglaw

Clifford Chance Expands Presence in Houston with 10-Partner Team Launch
Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
33
Breaking News

Eckert Seamans Announces Reductions in Business Administrative Professionals Positions
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top