Holland & Knight Implements Leadership Restructuring after 16 Years of Impressive Growth

Holland & Knight, a prominent U.S. law firm, made headlines on Thursday as it announced the departure of its managing partner, Steven Sonberg, after a successful tenure of 16 years. The firm revealed that Robert Grammig, co-leader of the corporate, M&A, and securities practice group, will assume the newly created senior leadership roles of chair and CEO. This transition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, according to the firm.



In addition to the leadership change, Holland & Knight also unveiled the addition of two new leadership positions aimed at bolstering succession planning. Sonberg explained that David Whitestone will serve as the managing partner, while Tiffani Lee will take on the role of deputy managing partner. Both individuals have been actively involved in administrative duties within the firm for several years, and their new positions will formalize their responsibilities.



During Sonberg’s tenure, Holland & Knight experienced remarkable growth, significantly expanding its operations. The firm added nearly 900 lawyers and established 17 offices, while its revenue increased by almost $1 billion. Currently, Holland & Knight boasts a global presence with approximately 2,000 lawyers spread across 34 offices.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Sonberg, a well-established corporate lawyer based in Miami, will continue his association with the firm. Notably, Holland & Knight does not enforce a mandatory retirement age policy, providing opportunities for experienced professionals to contribute to the organization beyond traditional retirement timelines.

Don’t miss out on exciting legal job openings – sign up for LawCrossing today.

Throughout the first half of 2023, Holland & Knight focused on expanding its reach through strategic mergers and acquisitions. In January, the firm announced its merger with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, a Nashville-based law firm. This collaboration added nearly 300 lawyers to Holland & Knight’s roster. In subsequent months, the firm made further additions to its team, incorporating a 17-lawyer group in Mexico and 28 lawyers in Bogota, Colombia.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Grammig, based in Tampa, emphasized the firm’s dedication to expansion and expressed a commitment to seeking similar growth opportunities in the future. He proudly stated, “We, now, are not only the largest firm in Tennessee, we’re the largest health care firm in the world.”



Holland & Knight’s recent endeavors have solidified its presence in key regions. In the summer of the previous year, the firm opened a new office in Century City, marking its second location in Los Angeles. This expansion came about following the integration of 17 lawyers from real estate firm Pircher, Nichols & Meeks. Additionally, in 2021, Holland & Knight merged with Thompson & Knight, a Dallas-based firm, which brought an additional 275 lawyers under its umbrella.



The leadership restructuring at Holland & Knight and its continuous efforts to expand its operations underscores the firm’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the legal industry. With a strong track record of growth and a focus on strategic partnerships, Holland & Knight is poised to continue its trajectory of success while delivering top-tier legal services to its clients.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More