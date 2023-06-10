Legal News

Federal Charges Filed Against Central Figure in Texas Attorney General Paxton’s Impeachment
In a significant development, federal prosecutors have charged real estate developer Nate Paul, the key figure associated with the allegations that resulted in the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The charges include eight counts of making false statements to financial institutions based in Texas, New York, Connecticut, and Ireland. Paul is accused of obtaining a staggering $172 million in real estate loans during the years 2017 and 2018 through deceptive means.

Following his arrest by the FBI on Thursday, Nate Paul appeared briefly before a federal judge in Austin on Friday. Although he did not enter a plea, he was released on bond. The arraignment for Paul is scheduled for June 15. Gerry Morris, Paul’s attorney, has not provided immediate comment on the charges.

It’s worth noting that Ken Paxton is not directly mentioned in Nate Paul’s indictment. After the hearing, Morris informed reporters that the case against his client does not involve Paxton. This news brings a certain level of separation between the charges against Paul and the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Paxton.

  
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a known supporter of former President Donald Trump, is currently facing impeachment. His impeachment was initiated by state legislators on May 27, leading to his temporary suspension from office pending trial in the Senate. The articles of impeachment accuse Paxton of various misconduct, including using employees from his office to intervene in a lawsuit against Nate Paul. Additionally, Paxton is accused of assisting Paul in obtaining information about an FBI investigation and receiving personal benefits for assisting him with his home renovation.

Despite the impeachment and the serious allegations, Ken Paxton has consistently maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing. In addition to the impeachment proceedings, Paxton is also under investigation for corruption by the Justice Department, as confirmed by the special prosecutors leading the state case against him in Texas.

The Texas Senate is set to hold the trial for Ken Paxton on the 20 articles of impeachment filed against him. The trial is expected to occur on or before August 28, allowing ample time for both the defense and the prosecution to present their cases and thoroughly examine the evidence.

The outcome of the federal charges against Nate Paul and the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton will have significant implications for Texas’s political and legal landscape. These developments will undoubtedly shape the future of the state’s Attorney General’s Office and potentially influence public perception of the justice system.



