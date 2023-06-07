Legal Ethics

Disparity in Oversight: Clarence Thomas vs. the Average American Worker
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The issue of Supreme Court conduct has come under scrutiny following revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas’s failure to disclose luxury travel and other perks provided by billionaire friend Harlan Crow. These revelations have sparked a debate about the disparity in ethics oversight between Supreme Court justices and the approximately 2 million federal employees. A review of ethics policies across the federal government highlights that most federal employees face stricter oversight and regulations than justices.

While federal employees are generally allowed to accept gifts from friends or relatives, they are required to disclose them or obtain prior approval. Additionally, they may face scrutiny if the gift-giver has connections to entities with business before the government. In contrast, Supreme Court justices face no external oversight regarding gifts and are not subject to the same level of scrutiny. Even gifts as small as meals, flowers, or event tickets worth more than $20 are prohibited for federal employees, but the justices do not face such restrictions.

Walter Shaub, former head of the Office of Government Ethics, expressed concern over this disparity, stating that the lowest-level federal employee is subject to stricter ethics laws than the Supreme Court chief justice. This discrepancy is seen as a travesty and a reversal of ethical standards.

  
What
Where


The lack of oversight over Supreme Court justices has raised questions about transparency and accountability within the land’s highest court. The revelations about Justice Thomas’s undisclosed gifts are expected to draw further scrutiny when the high court releases its 2022 financial reports.

Find your next superstar hire with BCG Attorney Search – submit your job openings now.

While all federal employees across the three branches of government are technically subject to the 1978 Ethics in Government Act, the consequences for ethical lapses vary widely. Members of Congress can be voted out of office, and executive branch workers have oversight ethics officers monitoring their conduct. However, Supreme Court justices operate without external oversight, which sets them apart from other federal employees.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




To illustrate the disparities in ethics oversight, a chart based on a Bloomberg News review of regulations across federal agencies outlines what is acceptable and unacceptable in various hypothetical scenarios. This chart showcases the differences in regulations and oversight between Supreme Court justices and other federal employees.

Justice Thomas has argued that he didn’t have to disclose the luxury trips paid for by Harlan Crow because they were provided by a close friend who was extending hospitality. However, beyond the trips, ProPublica reported that Crow also made private school tuition payments for Thomas’s grandnephew and bought property from the justice and his family. Crow denies seeking to influence Thomas through these actions.



While US regulations generally prohibit accepting gifts, exceptions are made for gifts from friends and relatives. However, gifts totaling over $415 in a year from a single source, including friends, must be disclosed. Additionally, thousands of senior officials are required to make annual public disclosures of their financial assets and transactions, while another 390,000 must file confidential financial disclosures.

Ethics enforcement varies across the federal government. In Congress, the responsibility falls on the House or Senate ethics committees. The Office of Government Ethics oversees ethics compliance for executive-branch employees. For judges and their staffs, the Judicial Conference handles ethics enforcement. However, the Judicial Conference has no direct authority over Supreme Court justices. While the high court claims to follow the code of conduct for other judges and adhere to the conference’s requirements on gifts, outside income, and disclosures, these rules are not binding on the justices. Furthermore, they are not subject to the same investigative process as lower court judges when facing ethics complaints. The judiciary also lacks an inspector general.

The lack of accountability and external oversight for Supreme Court justices has fueled public concerns about the court’s transparency and impartiality compared to mid-level bureaucrats and other branches of government. The discrepancies in ethics oversight highlight the need for consistent and robust standards across all levels of government to maintain public trust and ensure the highest standards of conduct are upheld.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Torrance

Paralegal Legal Assistant Law Office of Robert H. PalmerTorrance, CA, USA Employment Type F...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Worker’s compensation defense firm representing employers and insurance carriers has an immedi...

Apply now

Junior Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are seeking an attorney to help our law firm continue to grow. This is a small general civil liti...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top