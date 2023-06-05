Public Interest

Tennessee’s Anti-Drag Bill Deemed Unconstitutional by Federal Judge
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a landmark decision, Judge Thomas Parker, serving on the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, ruled on Friday that Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act (AEA) is unconstitutional. The AEA, which regulates adult-oriented performances, was found to violate the First Amendment rights of individuals. Judge Parker emphasized that freedom of speech encompasses more than just verbal expressions; it also includes the right to express one’s identity and pursue self-fulfillment in a free society.

The court conducted a thorough analysis of the AEA, applying the strict scrutiny standardâ€”the most demanding level of judicial reviewâ€”for laws that infringe upon fundamental rights. Under strict scrutiny, a law must demonstrate a compelling governmental interest and be narrowly tailored to achieve that interest with minimal restrictions. Judge Parker determined that although Tennessee has a compelling interest in safeguarding minors’ physical and psychological well-being, the language used in the AEA was “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

The AEA’s provision that restricts the locations where performances can take place was of particular concern to the court. The statute criminalizes performances on public land or in venues where non-adults could see them. Judge Parker concluded that since minors can be present in various locations, the practical effect of this language was to criminalize performances in almost every space throughout the state.

  
What
Where


Furthermore, while the AEA does not explicitly mention drag, it does include “male or female impersonators.” Judge Parker criticized the legislature’s decision to group a diverse range of performers under the same category as strippers and topless dancers. He expressed skepticism, citing historical and recent legal and political struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The court opined that categorizing “male or female impersonators” as “similar entertainers” in “adult-oriented businesses” seemed unjust.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with the best legal talent in the industry.

This recent ruling follows a previous injunction issued by Judge Parker in April, temporarily halting the enforcement of the AEA. As of now, neither the District Attorney nor the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has provided any official comments or statements regarding the court’s decision.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The outcome of this case holds significant implications for performers and the protection of minors in Tennessee. With the AEA deemed unconstitutional, individuals will have greater freedom to express themselves artistically without undue restrictions. However, ensuring the well-being of minors remains an important concern, and alternative measures may need to be explored to address this issue without infringing upon constitutionally protected rights.

As legal discussions continue and potential appeals may arise, this ruling sets a precedent for the intersection of freedom of expression, protection of minors, and the regulation of adult-oriented performances. It remains to be seen how Tennessee’s legislature and legal authorities will respond to this decision and whether they will pursue alternative means to address their compelling interest while respecting individuals’ constitutional rights.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Litigation Attorney

USA-UT-Salt Lake City

Patent Litigation Attorney – Thorpe North & Western (TNW) is a leader in intellectual property...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit ...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

Full-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit Organization Descriptio...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
49
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
44
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
124
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
87
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
73
Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
81
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
73
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns
47
Energy, Oil and Gas

U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
234
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
California Bar’s Dismissal of Claims Against Former Director Upheld
46
Legal Ethics

California Bar’s Dismissal of Claims Against Former Director Upheld

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top