Legal Ethics

How Scandals Can Impact the Legitimacy of Judges
Scandals involving judges have the potential to shake public confidence and question the legitimacy of the judiciary. Recent controversies surrounding U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, including allegations of sexual harassment and financial improprieties, have reignited discussions about the consequences of such scandals. As political science researchers, we explore how scandals affect public support for the courts and their decisions.

Instances of judicial scandals have occurred throughout history, involving various Supreme Court justices and their close family members. From Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault to Justice Neil Gorsuch’s controversial real estate sale, these scandals have garnered significant attention. Such behaviors would be concerning in any government institution, but the unique nature of the judiciary adds complexity. Unlike elected officials, Supreme Court justices and federal judges are unelected and insulated from direct electoral repercussions.

The process of nominating and confirming federal judges provides broad protections, making it difficult to sanction judges for ethical controversies. Impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate is the primary means of removing federal judges. However, the impeachment of federal judges, especially Supreme Court justices, is rare. To date, no Supreme Court justice has been successfully impeached and removed from office.

  
Given the limited recourse for improprieties, public opinion plays a crucial role in upholding the legitimacy of the judiciary. The courts rely on public support to ensure compliance and implementation of their decisions. Previous research suggests that when citizens perceive the courts as exercising power legitimately, they are less likely to challenge judicial decisions or question the judges who made them.

The federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court, faces threats to its legitimacy at various levels. Political polarization has led to perceptions of courts as partisan institutions. Public support for the Supreme Court fluctuates depending on respondents’ partisan viewpoints. Furthermore, if the court is perceived as favoring policies aligned with one party’s preferences, it may receive lower job approval ratings.

While scholars have extensively studied threats to judicial legitimacy, the implications of scandals on public support for the judiciary remain relatively unexplored. Our research focuses on whether scandals diminish public support for judges and the overall perception of the court as an institution. Through survey experiments, we examined the effects of hypothetical scandals, including ethical, financial, and sexual misconduct, on public perception.

Our findings reveal that scandals have a negative impact on the public’s support for individual judges, leading to diminished job approval ratings. However, these scandals did not significantly harm the public’s perception of the federal courts’ overall legitimacy. Respondents still believed in the courts’ fairness and their right to make controversial decisions, even when a majority disagreed.



While our research indicates that individual scandals do not severely undermine the institution of the courts, it is essential to examine whether the harmful effects of scandal persist over time. Further research should explore the cumulative impact of multiple scandals involving different judges and higher degrees of perceived severity. Such a critical mass of scandals could potentially erode the foundations of public support for the esteemed institutions of the courts.

Scandals involving judges have the potential to tarnish public perception and raise questions about the legitimacy of the judiciary. However, our research suggests that while scandals may impact the public’s view of individual judges, they do not significantly undermine the overall legitimacy of the federal courts. Public opinion remains crucial in upholding the legitimacy of the judiciary, and continued study of the effects of scandals will provide valuable insights into the long-term implications for public support.

