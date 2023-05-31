Judge Orders Attorneys to Certify Compliance with AI Policy

In a groundbreaking decision, a federal trial court judge in the Northern District of Texas issued a standing order requiring attorneys appearing before the court to certify that no part of their filing was generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Furthermore, if AI drafted any language within the filing, it must be confirmed that a human has reviewed and verified its accuracy.



Judge Brantley D. Starr of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas expressed concerns about the current state of AI platforms, citing their propensity for producing hallucinations and exhibiting bias. According to Judge Starr, these platforms have been known to fabricate information, including quotes and citations, leading to potential inaccuracies in legal documents.



Highlighting the issue of bias, Judge Starr emphasized that while attorneys take an oath to set aside personal prejudices and uphold the law, AI systems lack the capacity to make such commitments. Generative artificial intelligence is developed by humans who do not share the same responsibility to swear an oath, potentially introducing bias into the legal drafting process.



To address these concerns, Judge Starr’s order requires attorneys to file a certificate on the court’s docket, attesting that they have familiarized themselves with the judge-specific requirements and understand that they will be held accountable under Rule 11 for the content of their filings, regardless of AI involvement. Failure to file the certificate will result in the court striking the attorney’s filing.

Judge Starr acknowledged that certain AI platforms might possess the necessary accuracy and reliability for legal briefs. Attorneys who believe that a particular platform meets these criteria are permitted to request leave from the court and provide an explanation justifying their claim.



This order reflects the court’s commitment to upholding the integrity of legal proceedings and ensuring that the responsibility for the content of legal filings remains firmly with the attorneys themselves. By requiring certification and human review of AI-generated language, Judge Starr aims to safeguard against the potential risks posed by current AI capabilities.



Legal professionals and practitioners are closely observing the implications of this decision. It prompts a broader conversation about the role of AI in the legal industry and how it should be regulated to maintain fairness and accuracy.



While AI has made significant advancements in various sectors, the complexities of legal drafting and the potential ramifications of AI-generated content necessitate careful consideration. Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of legal filings is crucial to maintaining the integrity of the judicial process and safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.



Judge Starr’s order represents a crucial step in addressing the challenges AI-generated legal content poses. By requiring attorneys to take personal responsibility for the accuracy of their filings, the court underscores the significance of human oversight in legal proceedings.



As this decision may set a precedent for other jurisdictions, legal professionals across the country are monitoring developments closely. The order encourages attorneys to be discerning in their use of AI platforms, promoting a cautious approach that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and adherence to legal standards.



The recent standing order issued by Judge Starr in the Northern District of Texas has mandated attorneys to certify that their legal filings do not contain content generated by AI. This move emphasizes the court’s commitment to accuracy and accountability in the legal process and opens the door to further discussions regarding the role of AI in the legal industry. Legal professionals will continue to follow these developments and assess their impact on legal practice and procedure.



