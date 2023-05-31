Legal News

Insights into Ken Paxton, the Impeached Texas Attorney General
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been embroiled in a series of legal woes since his election in 2014. A conservative firebrand and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, Paxton has made headlines for his legal battles against key policies and his alleged misconduct. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Paxton’s tenure, highlighting the major legal challenges he has faced.

2015: Shortly after assuming office, Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges. Prosecutors alleged that he deceived investors by selling shares of a technology company without proper registration or disclosure. Despite ongoing disputes over judges, location, and prosecutors’ pay, the case is yet to go to trial. Paxton vehemently denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as a politically motivated witch hunt.

2018: Despite the cloud of legal controversy, Paxton managed to secure a second term as Texas Attorney General in 2018, defeating Democrat Justin Nelson by a margin of 3.6 percentage points.

  
What
Where


2020: In 2020, seven of Paxton’s top aides publicly accused him of bribery and abusing his office. They alleged that he used his authority to benefit political ally Nate Paul, a real estate investor and campaign donor. The whistleblowers reported their allegations to the FBI, resulting in a federal investigation conducted by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section in Washington.

Put your legal job search in the hands of experts – sign up for LawCrossing today.

2020:  As a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, Paxton filed a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election in four swing states after President Joe Biden’s victory. However, the US Supreme Court dismissed Paxton’s lawsuit. It is worth noting that Paxton also attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021, preceding the riot at the US Capitol.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




2022: In 2022, the State Bar of Texas sued Paxton for professional misconduct, specifically regarding his claims of substantial voter fraud, which the bar deemed as misrepresentations and false statements. Paxton’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds was rejected by a Collin County district court judge. Despite these challenges, Paxton emerged successful in the Republican primary and general election, securing a third term as Texas Attorney General.

2023: In February 2023, Paxton reached a settlement of $3.3 million with four whistleblowers, accompanied by an apology. However, Paxton’s request for the state legislature to approve the settlement funds triggered an investigation by the General Investigating Committee of the Texas House. The committee’s probe focused on Paxton’s alleged misuse of his office’s employees, including writing a legal opinion to aid Nate Paul in avoiding foreclosure. Based on the committee’s unanimous recommendation, the Texas House voted to impeach Paxton, leading to his temporary suspension from duties as Attorney General.



Ken Paxton’s tenure as Texas Attorney General has been marked by a string of legal controversies. From his indictment on securities fraud charges to whistleblower claims, election lawsuits, and a State Bar lawsuit, Paxton has faced significant challenges. The recent impeachment by the Texas House further complicates his political future, setting the stage for a Senate trial to determine his fate. As the legal proceedings continue, the implications of Paxton’s alleged misconduct and the subsequent actions taken against him will undoubtedly shape Texas politics.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-KY-Lexington

About the job Stites & Harbison PLLC, a full service Southeastern-based law firm is looking for a...

Apply now

Secretary / Paralegal

USA-NY-Rye

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Secretary Paralegal to join our small law firm. As a...

Apply now

LEGAL ASSISTANT FOR CRIMINAL LAW FIRM

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Busy downtown Jax criminal law firm is in need of a dependable and skilled assistant. We have been p...

Apply now

Attorney - Education/Labor Law

USA-NY-Garden City

A prominent AV rated Garden City education law firm, seeks an associate with knowledge or interest i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
190
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
139
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
44
Legal News

Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
58
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
50
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
56
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
41
Law Students

Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
43
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
71
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top