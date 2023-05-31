Biglaw

Chris Bennett Joins Weil as Energy Partner in Houston
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, an esteemed international law firm, has announced the addition of Chris Bennett as a partner in their Corporate Department. Chris brings extensive experience in energy and infrastructure deals and will be based in Weil’s Houston office.

The appointment of Chris Bennett comes as Weil recognizes the increasing focus of their clients on opportunities within the energy and infrastructure sectors. The firm aims to expand its capabilities to meet the growing needs of its clients, and Chris’ expertise will play a vital role in achieving this goal. Weil’s Executive Partner, Barry Wolf, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Chris to the energy team, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional services to clients in these sectors.

Michael Aiello, Chairman of Weil’s global Corporate Department, noted that Chris’ background in advising on mergers and acquisitions in the upstream and midstream oil and gas markets and his experience in infrastructure projects will be a valuable addition to the energy practice. Aiello also highlighted Chris’ alignment with Weil’s collaborative culture, known for its emphasis on teamwork and camaraderie.

  
What
Where


Alfredo PÃ©rez, Managing Partner of Weil’s Houston office, highlighted the significance of Chris joining the energy practice, particularly in terms of strengthening the firm’s platform in energy and infrastructure. PÃ©rez also mentioned that Chris’ expertise will enhance Weil’s offerings in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), energy transition, sustainability, and environmental matters. The addition of Chris follows the recent appointment of Omar Samji, further bolstering Weil’s energy team.

Ready to earn what you’re worth? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to see what’s possible.

Chris Bennett brings a wealth of experience advising public and private companies, private equity sponsors, and other investors in various corporate transactions within the energy and infrastructure industries. His primary focus lies in the upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors. Chris provides guidance to clients on prominent mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and other strategic combinations involving energy assets and businesses. He is also well-versed in negotiating partnership, operating, processing, and services agreements related to these transactions. Additionally, Chris offers counsel on corporate governance matters and advises on infrastructure projects and M&A adjacent to the energy industry. He also assists traditional energy companies and investors in navigating the changing landscape, including business transition and reducing carbon emissions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Before joining Weil, Chris Bennett was a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he was an integral part of their energy and infrastructure practice based in Houston. Chris expressed his excitement about the opportunity to work alongside industry-leading dealmakers at Weil, helping to provide expert advice to their sophisticated global clients in the ever-evolving energy and infrastructure sectors.

Adding Chris Bennett to Weil’s energy practice showcases the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier legal services to clients involved in energy and infrastructure transactions. With Chris’ expertise and the recent recruitment of Omar Samji, Weil solidifies its position as a prominent player in these sectors, offering comprehensive support to clients as they navigate complex deals and adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-KY-Lexington

About the job Stites & Harbison PLLC, a full service Southeastern-based law firm is looking for a...

Apply now

Secretary / Paralegal

USA-NY-Rye

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Secretary Paralegal to join our small law firm. As a...

Apply now

LEGAL ASSISTANT FOR CRIMINAL LAW FIRM

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Busy downtown Jax criminal law firm is in need of a dependable and skilled assistant. We have been p...

Apply now

Attorney - Education/Labor Law

USA-NY-Garden City

A prominent AV rated Garden City education law firm, seeks an associate with knowledge or interest i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
190
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
139
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
44
Legal News

Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
58
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
50
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
56
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
41
Law Students

Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
43
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
71
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top