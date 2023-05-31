Chris Bennett Joins Weil as Energy Partner in Houston

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, an esteemed international law firm, has announced the addition of Chris Bennett as a partner in their Corporate Department. Chris brings extensive experience in energy and infrastructure deals and will be based in Weil’s Houston office.



The appointment of Chris Bennett comes as Weil recognizes the increasing focus of their clients on opportunities within the energy and infrastructure sectors. The firm aims to expand its capabilities to meet the growing needs of its clients, and Chris’ expertise will play a vital role in achieving this goal. Weil’s Executive Partner, Barry Wolf, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Chris to the energy team, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional services to clients in these sectors.



Michael Aiello, Chairman of Weil’s global Corporate Department, noted that Chris’ background in advising on mergers and acquisitions in the upstream and midstream oil and gas markets and his experience in infrastructure projects will be a valuable addition to the energy practice. Aiello also highlighted Chris’ alignment with Weil’s collaborative culture, known for its emphasis on teamwork and camaraderie.



Alfredo PÃ©rez, Managing Partner of Weil’s Houston office, highlighted the significance of Chris joining the energy practice, particularly in terms of strengthening the firm’s platform in energy and infrastructure. PÃ©rez also mentioned that Chris’ expertise will enhance Weil’s offerings in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), energy transition, sustainability, and environmental matters. The addition of Chris follows the recent appointment of Omar Samji, further bolstering Weil’s energy team.

Chris Bennett brings a wealth of experience advising public and private companies, private equity sponsors, and other investors in various corporate transactions within the energy and infrastructure industries. His primary focus lies in the upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors. Chris provides guidance to clients on prominent mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and other strategic combinations involving energy assets and businesses. He is also well-versed in negotiating partnership, operating, processing, and services agreements related to these transactions. Additionally, Chris offers counsel on corporate governance matters and advises on infrastructure projects and M&A adjacent to the energy industry. He also assists traditional energy companies and investors in navigating the changing landscape, including business transition and reducing carbon emissions.



Before joining Weil, Chris Bennett was a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he was an integral part of their energy and infrastructure practice based in Houston. Chris expressed his excitement about the opportunity to work alongside industry-leading dealmakers at Weil, helping to provide expert advice to their sophisticated global clients in the ever-evolving energy and infrastructure sectors.



Adding Chris Bennett to Weil’s energy practice showcases the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier legal services to clients involved in energy and infrastructure transactions. With Chris’ expertise and the recent recruitment of Omar Samji, Weil solidifies its position as a prominent player in these sectors, offering comprehensive support to clients as they navigate complex deals and adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry.



