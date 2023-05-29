Legal Ethics

California Bar’s Dismissal of Claims Against Former Director Upheld
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent development, the California State Bar Court’s decision to dismiss disciplinary charges against former bar Executive Director Joe Dunn has been upheld by an appellate panel. The panel, known as the State Bar Court’s Review Department, acts as an appellate body and found no abuse of discretion or error of law in the trial judge’s dismissal of some of the charges filed against Dunn by the bar.

The disciplinary claims against Dunn revolve around allegations that he misled the Board of Trustees regarding the source of funding for his trip to Mongolia and misrepresented opposition to pending legislation. The bar argued that the clock for the statute of limitations started ticking when the arbitration over Dunn’s 2014 termination concluded in 2017. It’s worth noting that Dunn, a former state lawmaker, sued the bar just weeks after firing in 2014. The disciplinary charges were filed in July 2022.

Review Judge Tamara M. Ribas, joined by Judge W. Kearse McGill, stated in their decision that the Board of Trustees, as the governing body of the State Bar, had already determined by November 2014 that Dunn had been untruthful with them. Consequently, they concluded that the five-year statute of limitations applies to the case.

  
What
Where


However, Presiding Judge Richard Honn dissented from the majority opinion, arguing that the then-chief trial counsel, who raised concerns about Dunn’s actions, couldn’t be considered a complainant under bar rules. Therefore, Honn contended that the five-year statute of limitations should not apply in this situation.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Reacting to the decision, Dunn’s co-counsel, Mark Geragos, expressed hope that the State Bar would recognize that this matter was manufactured and that the current issues faced by the bar outweigh any past grudges against their former CEO from a decade ago. Geragos emphasized the challenges the California Bar faced, particularly in light of the failure to discipline plaintiffs’ attorney Thomas Girardi, who was disbarred for misappropriation of funds.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




While the dismissal of certain charges has been upheld, there are still remaining claims of moral turpitude regarding allegedly false remarks made by Dunn to the board. These remarks involved assurances that no bar funds would be used to finance his January 2014 trip to Mongolia, during which the state sought assistance on lawyer admission and discipline matters. Stacia Laguna, the special deputy trial counsel administrator, affirmed the seriousness of these remaining charges and expressed the intent to present evidence and prosecute them at the appropriate time.

The resolution of this case has implications for the California State Bar and its commitment to upholding ethical standards within the legal profession. As the proceedings continue, legal observers will closely monitor the developments, seeking clarity on the remaining charges and their potential impact on the bar’s reputation and credibility.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Experienced Litigation (Commercial) Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

This role requires at least 7-10 years of litigation experience on behalf of, or against, insurance ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Ana

La Follette, Johnson, a prestigious litigation defense firm in business for over 50 years, specializ...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Overland Park, KS)

USA-KS-Overland Park

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm is accepting r...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
99
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
57
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
108
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
72
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
113
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
59
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
61
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
255
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
52
Legal News

Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top